Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

Americans spend a ton of time watching TV on Super Bowl Sunday. The fun starts hours before the Big Game kick off at 6:30pm ET. Animal lovers can find Super Bowl flavored shows like the famous Puppy Bowl and the Kitten Bowl. Since a couple of years there is also a Fish Bowl.

You can’t wrap up football season without Nat Geo WILD’s Fish Bowl IV: the first ever fish football championship. It’s the Los Angeles Clams versus the Buffalo Gills, two titans of the tank. Welcome to Deep Sea Field, everyone. We’re going to watch fish swim around and pretend they’re playing football. Fish Bowl IV is premiering Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4/3c.

“Since no one watched last year, we created a fake fish football championship that is destined to be playing in the background while thousands of Super Bowl party hosts prep for the main event,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager, Nat Geo WILD. “That’s right, rip open the chips, put out the guacamole, and prep your Jell-O shots while your cat goes crazy watching the biggest night in aquatic sports history.”

No puppies, no kittens, just two teams of saltwater fish, a couple of penguin sport-casters and an hour stuffed to the gills with seafaring puns.

Joe Duck leads the penguin play-by-play reporting team, joined by former Most Valuable Penguin, Koi Aikman, providing slightly confused color commentary. Watch them try their hardest not to eat the players - it’s all part of the fun. Herring Andrews is our side tank reporter, fresh off of Dancing with The Starfish. She’s known for her in-depth and informative “Inside the Puddle” segment. Mike Coral joins the team as rules analyst to provide insight on some of the referees’ calls.

The Fish Bowl 2017 airs at 4pm ET. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl 2017 begins at 3pm ET and the Kitten Bowl 2017 on Hallmark starts at noon Eastern.

