 
 

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl And Kitten Bowl Again On Super Bowl Sunday

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 1:24pm CST

 

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday
 

The Fish Bowl is back on Nat Geo WILD.

Americans spend a ton of time watching TV on Super Bowl Sunday. The fun starts hours before the Big Game kick off at 6:30pm ET. Animal lovers can find Super Bowl flavored shows like the famous Puppy Bowl and the Kitten Bowl. Since a couple of years there is also a Fish Bowl.

You can’t wrap up football season without Nat Geo WILD’s Fish Bowl IV: the first ever fish football championship. It’s the Los Angeles Clams versus the Buffalo Gills, two titans of the tank. Welcome to Deep Sea Field, everyone. We’re going to watch fish swim around and pretend they’re playing football. Fish Bowl IV is premiering Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4/3c.

“Since no one watched last year, we created a fake fish football championship that is destined to be playing in the background while thousands of Super Bowl party hosts prep for the main event,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager, Nat Geo WILD. “That’s right, rip open the chips, put out the guacamole, and prep your Jell-O shots while your cat goes crazy watching the biggest night in aquatic sports history.”

No puppies, no kittens, just two teams of saltwater fish, a couple of penguin sport-casters and an hour stuffed to the gills with seafaring puns.

Joe Duck leads the penguin play-by-play reporting team, joined by former Most Valuable Penguin, Koi Aikman, providing slightly confused color commentary. Watch them try their hardest not to eat the players - it’s all part of the fun. Herring Andrews is our side tank reporter, fresh off of Dancing with The Starfish. She’s known for her in-depth and informative “Inside the Puddle” segment. Mike Coral joins the team as rules analyst to provide insight on some of the referees’ calls.

The Fish Bowl 2017 airs at 4pm ET. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl 2017 begins at 3pm ET and the Kitten Bowl 2017 on Hallmark starts at noon Eastern.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

