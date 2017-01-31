Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Lais Ribeiro Revealed

Sports Illustrated has started to reveal the models to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. SI revealed the first athletes featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 early January. Olympic Gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman pose for the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

On Monday Sports Illustrated announced that Kelly Gale, Indian-Australian fashion model from Sweden is the first newcomer this year. Today Sports Illustrated announced another Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. Lais Ribeiro will be featured in the 2017 SI Swimsuit edition.

Lais Ribeiro, a native of rural Miguel Alves, Brazil, began modeling in 2009. She first appeared in the Brazilian version of ELLE, before moving to New York City in 2010.

Lais’s curvaceous figure fueled her rise in high fashion by early 2010. She has walked the runway for several of the world’s top designers including Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabanna. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made her one of the top models of the planet. Watch Lais Ribeiro's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 video below.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017.

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden.

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017.

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.