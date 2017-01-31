 
 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Lais Ribeiro Revealed

Posted: Jan 31 2017, 1:46pm CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Lais Ribeiro Revealed
Lais Ribeiro
 

The first newcomer model of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 has been revealed.

Sports Illustrated has started to reveal the models to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. SI revealed the first athletes featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 early January. Olympic Gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman pose for the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

On Monday Sports Illustrated announced that Kelly Gale, Indian-Australian fashion model from Sweden is the first newcomer this year. Today Sports Illustrated announced another Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. Lais Ribeiro will be featured in the 2017 SI Swimsuit edition. 

Lais Ribeiro, a native of rural Miguel Alves, Brazil, began modeling in 2009. She first appeared in the Brazilian version of ELLE, before moving to New York City in 2010.

Lais’s curvaceous figure fueled her rise in high fashion by early 2010. She has walked the runway for several of the world’s top designers including Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabanna. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made her one of the top models of the planet. Watch Lais Ribeiro's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 video below.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. 

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.  

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd. Read everything you need to know about the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Michael Jackson&#039;s Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

3 hours ago

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

3 hours ago

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

3 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

11 hours ago

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

1 hour ago

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

1 hour ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

1 hour ago

Tesla Model S P100D Sets New World Record for Quarter Mile Run

Tesla Model S P100D Sets New World Record for Quarter Mile Run

1 hour ago

Lyft Will Now Book Rides for You Using Your calendar

Lyft Will Now Book Rides for You Using Your Calendar

1 hour ago

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

1 hour ago

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in Ford F-150-like Camouflage

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in Ford F-150-like Camouflage

2 hours ago

Ford Raises its Voice Against the Trump Travel Ban

Ford Raises its Voice Against the Trump Travel Ban

3 hours ago

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

Volkswagen Recalls Over 600000 Audis in US Over Safety Concerns

3 hours ago

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

3 hours ago

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Latest Celebrity News

Michael Jackson&#039;s Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Fox’s Star

3 hours ago

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi is Leaving Doctor Who

3 hours ago

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are Not Attending the Grammys This Year

3 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

11 hours ago

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

55 minutes ago

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

1 hour ago

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

1 hour ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook