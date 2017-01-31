Wayne's World Celebrates 25 Years

"Wayne's World," the hilarious movie that has spawned countless attempts to try to capture what was so great about the dream team of Dana Carvey and Mike Myers, two SNL alums, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The town of Aurora, Illinois, where the film takes place, is having a 6-month celebration of the film.

Aurora was going to have a one month celebration, but the event kept growing and now it will start this month and end on July 4 - as long as it doesn't get extended again. Did you love the 1992 movie that had you singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" for days after you watched it? Here are some facts that will reawaken your love of the film:

1. While many people think that Wayne came from SNL, he was actually a character that Myers developed while touring as a member of Second City. Carvey's Garth Algar character was added on SNL.

2. After having a sex scandal where he was allegedly caught filming himself having sex with an underaged girl, Rob Lowe jumpstarted his career with a cameo in this movie.

3. Myers is said to have been quite a handful throughout the taping of the movie. He later revealed that some of his misbehavior was due to the fact that his father's health was in decline.

4. "Wayne's World" was the film debut of Myers and the late Chris Farley.

5. Garth's famous line “Did you ever find Bugs Bunny attractive when he put on a dress and played a girl bunny?” and the resulting laugh from Myers were all ad-libbed. They liked it so much that they kept it in the movie.

6. When headbanging to "Bohemian Rhapsody," you can see the pain that Myers and Carvey are feeling from shooting the scene for so long. In fact, you can tell which scenes were filmed after that because of the way they moved their heads.

7. There are three endings to the film, all of which play in a row. There is “The Apocalyptic Ending”, “The Scooby-Doo Ending”, and “The Mega-Happy Ending." All include the rectal search.

What are your favorite memories of Wayne's World?