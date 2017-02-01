 
 

Nintendo Only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles To Find Parts

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 12:48am CST

 

The extreme shortage of the NES Classic shows in the actual number of NES Classic consoles Nintendo was able to sell world-wide.

Nintendo announced in a financial briefing that the Japanese video game maker sold 1.5 million Nintendo NES Classic consoles since launch in November of 2016. This number represents the global sales of the NES and also includes the Japanese only retro Famicom consoles.

"In November last year, we brought back the nostalgic Famicom and NES home consoles in palm-sized versions and shipped the entire quantity of Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer units we initially prepared for each market. We apologize to our consumers and retail partners for the inconvenience caused by product shortages. Some parts require time to procure, but we are working to increase production. We also see the nostalgic interest in these products as an opportunity to draw consumers’ attention to our latest game system, Nintendo Switch," Nintendo said in the financial presentation for the Corporate Management Policy Briefing of the 9 months Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2017.

The statement reveals that Nintendo's problem making more NES consoles are parts. As mentioned before, the NES is a simple device. It is easy to make compared to a Switch or even 3DS. 

As Nintendo still talks about increasing the NES production, it means the company has failed so far to ramp up the production. This is why the available supply of the NES Classic is still frustratingly low.

The hype around the NES is not slowing down. Especially now that NES fans can install over 700 games on a NES Classic with the latest version of hakchi2 NES modding tool.

We are tracking NES Classic stock for several stores that have received new NES Classic inventory in the past weeks. The list of stores that are getting supplied by Nintendo is rather short. Besides Walmart, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs only the Nintendo flagship store in New York had the NES in stock.

NES Classic Inventory Updates by Store

NES Classic at GameStop

NES Classic at Walmart

NES Classic at Target

NES Classic at ToysRUs Stores

Best Buy had the NES in stock online on January 12. Since then there have not been any reports about the availability of the NES Classic at Best Buy. Amazon has also not sold the NES Classic, besides some instances of availability on Amazon Prime.

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $135 plus shipping on amazon.com.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. Here is a list of popular NES accessories on sale on Amazon.

NES Classic Edition Accessories

Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition

Ortz 10ft Controller for NES Classic Mini [TURBO EDITION] Buttons

8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver

10ft Extend Link Extension Cable For Nintendo Mini NES Classic Edition

RDS Industries NES Classic Edition Carrying Case

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage. 

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameSpot. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.

