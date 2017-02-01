Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

I did not think twice to purchase the full Super Mario Run game for my sons. It did not take them long to play through the free levels. Both my 8-year old and 5-year-old still play Super Mario Run in their weekend iPhone play time as part of their mix of games they play. The investment of $9.99 has fully paid off.

Nintendo witnessed though a slow pickup of the in-app purchases when the game launched under heavy marketing on Apple's iOS. Today Nintendo announced in a financial briefing that the rate of in-app purchase in Super Mario Run is showing an upward trend. The second smartphone game from Nintendo has been downloaded 40 million times in the first 4 days, breaking the App Store record.

Now the overall download number of Super Mario Run stands at a whopping 78 million. The game is so far only available on iOS. The Android version of Super Mario Run will be released in March. The release on Android will push the downloads of Super Mario Run to over 100 million.

Nintendo announced to bring new features and events to Super Mario Run. There will be periodic events where golden Goombas appear in World Tour in order to create buzz.

Super Mario Run is a unique Mario experience for iPhone and iPad that you can play with one hand. In the first really exciting Nintendo smartphone game, Mario constantly moves forward through the courses while you use a variety of jumps to navigate. Mario will behave differently depending on the timing of your taps, so it's up to you to show off particularly smooth moves, gather coins, and reach the goal.

There are three different game modes to play. The first mode features challenging courses for you to complete while collecting coins. The second mode has you challenge the play data of other players to show who can beat a course with the most style to impress Toads into joining you. In the third mode, you get to create your own Mushroom Kingdom using the coins and Toads collected by playing the first two game modes.

Super Mario Run is available in 151 countries across the globe and will provide support for 10 languages. Download Super Mario Run now in the iTunes app store.