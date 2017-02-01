 
 

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend Of In-App Purchase

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 1:06am CST | by , Updated: Feb 1 2017, 1:08am CST, in News | Technology News

 

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase
 

Nintendo announced today in a financial briefing stunning download numbers for Super Mario Run.

I did not think twice to purchase the full Super Mario Run game for my sons. It did not take them long to play through the free levels. Both my 8-year old and 5-year-old still play Super Mario Run in their weekend iPhone play time as part of their mix of games they play. The investment of $9.99 has fully paid off. 

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Nintendo witnessed though a slow pickup of the in-app purchases when the game launched under heavy marketing on Apple's iOS. Today Nintendo announced in a financial briefing that the rate of in-app purchase in Super Mario Run is showing an upward trend. The second smartphone game from Nintendo has been downloaded 40 million times in the first 4 days, breaking the App Store record.

Now the overall download number of Super Mario Run stands at a whopping 78 million. The game is so far only available on iOS. The Android version of Super Mario Run will be released in March. The release on Android will push the downloads of Super Mario Run to over 100 million.

Nintendo announced to bring new features and events to Super Mario Run. There will be periodic events where golden Goombas appear in World Tour in order to create buzz.

Super Mario Run is a unique Mario experience for iPhone and iPad that you can play with one hand.  In the first really exciting Nintendo smartphone game, Mario constantly moves forward through the courses while you use a variety of jumps to navigate. Mario will behave differently depending on the timing of your taps, so it's up to you to show off particularly smooth moves, gather coins, and reach the goal.

There are three different game modes to play. The first mode features challenging courses for you to complete while collecting coins. The second mode has you challenge the play data of other players to show who can beat a course with the most style to impress Toads into joining you. In the third mode, you get to create your own Mushroom Kingdom using the coins and Toads collected by playing the first two game modes.

Super Mario Run is available in 151 countries across the globe and will provide support for 10 languages. Download Super Mario Run now in the iTunes app store. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

18 minutes ago

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

19 minutes ago

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

13 hours ago, 11:14am CST

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

14 hours ago, 11:06am CST

Lost Continent Discovered Underneath the Island of Mauritius

Lost Continent Discovered Under the Island of Mauritius

1 hour ago

Wayne&#039;s World Celebrates 25 Years

Wayne's World Celebrates 25 Years

5 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Lais Ribeiro Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Lais Ribeiro Revealed

11 hours ago, 1:46pm CST

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

11 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

11 hours ago, 1:14pm CST

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

11 hours ago, 1:14pm CST

Tesla Model S P100D Sets New World Record for Quarter Mile Run

Tesla Model S P100D Sets New World Record for Quarter Mile Run

12 hours ago, 1:08pm CST

Lyft Will Now Book Rides for You Using Your calendar

Lyft Will Now Book Rides for You Using Your Calendar

12 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

12 hours ago, 12:50pm CST

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in Ford F-150-like Camouflage

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in Ford F-150-like Camouflage

12 hours ago, 12:37pm CST

Ford Raises its Voice Against the Trump Travel Ban

Ford Raises its Voice Against the Trump Travel Ban

13 hours ago, 11:42am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Technology News

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

18 minutes ago

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

19 minutes ago

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

Massive layoff by Fitbit could spawn a $200 million savings

13 hours ago, 11:14am CST

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Feature Unusual Screen Resolution

14 hours ago, 11:06am CST

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

18 minutes ago

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

19 minutes ago

Lost Continent Discovered Underneath the Island of Mauritius

Lost Continent Discovered Under the Island of Mauritius

1 hour ago

Wayne&#039;s World Celebrates 25 Years

Wayne's World Celebrates 25 Years

5 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook