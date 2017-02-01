 
 

Nintendo Still Plans To Ship Only 2 Million Switch Consoles In March, Shortage Certain

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 1:34am CST

 

There will be only 2 million Nintendo Switch consoles available world-wide at launch.

Nintendo's US boss Regis File-Aime said in an interview in January that there will be no Switch shortage. The Japanese video game maker is notorious for console launches with supply shortage. Some believe that Nintendo does this intentionally. For the Switch launch, Nintendo decided to be open about how many consoles the company is making available.

Nintendo plans to ship 2 million Nintendo Switch consoles world-wide in the month of March. The $299.99 Switch goes on sale on March 3. Today the Mario company confirmed in a financial briefing in Tokyo that the plan remains to ship 2 million Switch consoles. 

"We have heard that many retailers have already closed pre-orders and have allocated remaining inventory for sale on launch day. This pre-order momentum is reassuring proof that the core gamer demographic understands the uniqueness of the Nintendo Switch and continues to support us. We are preparing our supply system to ensure that we will be able to make continued shipments after launch as well," said Nintendo in the financial briefing presentation.

A couple things ring the alarm bells here. Nintendo announced today the number of NES consoles the company sold since the launch in November. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million of the notoriously hard to find NES console. The shortage remains and the demand has not died down after Christmas.

Now Nintendo launches a brand new console, that the company pins their hopes on to make the world forget that there ever was a Wii U and only makes 500,000 more than the NES available.

Nintendo also does not react to the fact that the Switch inventory available for pre-order is gone since weeks. As Nintendo stated above, retailers are holding back stock for the launch on March 3. Nintendo fans who have not pre-ordered the Switch have only the chance to score one at a midnight Switch launch event at GameStop and other stores. After March 3, the Switch will be as hard to find as the NES is today.

It is not entirely fair to compare the $59.99 NES with the $299.99 Switch, but I would be completely surprised to find a Nintendo Switch in stock on Amazon.com after launch day.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

