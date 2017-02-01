 
 

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit On Sticky Tongue

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 2:55am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue
Northern leopard frog grabs a cricket. Photo Credit: Candler Hobbs/Georgia Tech
  • Reversible saliva allows frogs to hang on to next meal
 

Frogs tend to employ their sticky saliva that returns to its originating point to catch insects.

A frog has a tongue that functions like a cat o’ nine tails. It captures the insects which the frog preys upon with a deft movement which takes places within a split second. The intensity with which the tongue of the frog hits the insect is five times the force of gravity.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

It also manages to squarely grab the insect back in its mouth. All this occurs faster than the blink of an eye. Yet when captured in slow motion we can see how the mechanism works in reality down to its finest details.

The frog’s tongue is very soft and mushy. As for its saliva, it is quite sticky and returns to the point where it originated from. This makes for a deadly combination that knocks out the insect and lands it squarely in the frog’s mouth.

The moment the prey is inside the frog’s buccal cavity, the saliva suddenly turns thin and watery so that the prey can be detached and gobbled up by the frog.  

The tongue of the frog is unique. Not only is it like silk and velvet in its softness but it also acts like a coiled spring and thus stores a lot of potential energy. It is stretchable to boot.

The overall structural-functional features of the frog’s tongue causes it to be the ideal adhesive organ for predatory purposes. Researchers captured frogs catching crickets in slow motion video clips.

Also the saliva samples were taken to be tested in a lab setting and the tongues were handled to gauge their level of softness. The tongue of the frog is like a bungee cord in its mechanism of action.  

The tongue sort of pulls the insect in a tricky manner back into the frog’s mouth with force. As for the tissues in the tongue and mouth, they act like a car’s shock absorbers and catch the prey with precision and safety before relaying it to its doom within the stomach of the frog.

The saliva of the frog has the strange property of being able to change its consistency from honey-like viscosity to water-like flow. This allows the capturing of the insect with targeted specificity. The slow motion videos showed all this with accuracy and perfection. 

This new study by Georgia Institute of Technology researchers, got published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface in a paper titled, “Frogs use a viscoelastic tongue and non-Newtonian saliva to catch prey.”

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

11 minutes ago

Lost Continent Discovered Underneath the Island of Mauritius

Lost Continent Discovered Under the Island of Mauritius

3 hours ago

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

14 hours ago, 12:50pm CST

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

15 hours ago, 11:05am CST

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

1 hour ago

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

1 hour ago

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

2 hours ago

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

2 hours ago

Wayne&#039;s World Celebrates 25 Years

Wayne's World Celebrates 25 Years

7 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Lais Ribeiro Revealed

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Lais Ribeiro Revealed

13 hours ago, 1:46pm CST

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

Fish Bowl IV Joins Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl again on Super Bowl Sunday

13 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

2019 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Spied

13 hours ago, 1:14pm CST

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

13 hours ago, 1:14pm CST

Tesla Model S P100D Sets New World Record for Quarter Mile Run

Tesla Model S P100D Sets New World Record for Quarter Mile Run

13 hours ago, 1:08pm CST

Lyft Will Now Book Rides for You Using Your calendar

Lyft Will Now Book Rides for You Using Your Calendar

13 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Latest Science News

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

11 minutes ago

Lost Continent Discovered Underneath the Island of Mauritius

Lost Continent Discovered Under the Island of Mauritius

3 hours ago

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

Enormous Extragalactic Void is Pushing Milky Way Through the Universe

14 hours ago, 12:50pm CST

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

Chimpanzees Can Murder and Eat Their Dictators

15 hours ago, 11:05am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

11 minutes ago

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

1 hour ago

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

1 hour ago

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook