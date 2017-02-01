 
 

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web In The Distant Universe

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 4:32am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe
Contour lines show the mass distribution. Red and blue circles show galaxies that stopped star formation and galaxies with star formation, respectively. The research team was able to study the evolution of the large scale structure in the Universe by comparing the mass distribution in the Universe and the distribution of the galaxies. Credit: Hiroshima University/NAOJ
  • The image is a compotie of the i-band data (in red) from the Hyper Suprime-Cam at the Subaru Telescope and R-band (in green) and V-band (in blue) images from the Mayall 4-m telescope at the Kitt Peak National Observatory of National Optical Astronomy Observatory.
 

Galaxies help trace cosmic web in the distant universe

Galaxies exist in different regions, including empty regions and dense regions and the distribution is called cosmic web. Galaxies that exist in clusters are massive,and the cosmic web process is ruled by gravity on the dark matter in the universe.

The baryonic material forms galaxies after falling into the dark matter. Gravity develops cosmic cluster due to 14 billion years action. The cosmic web helps us understand the way structure develops in the universe.

Strong telescopes like Sabaru can capture the galaxies in the cosmic web. You can’t directly see the dark matter, but you can detect it through galaxies.

The Hiroshima group collected both tracers like galaxies and weak lensing signals to observe the changes in galaxies in the history of universe.

Through week lenses, the scientists can observe how galaxies can trace cosmic webs. Galaxy cluster and dark matter become gravitational lens that bends the light that pass through distant galaxies, blurring their image.

An experiment was conducted by Dr. Yousuke Utsumi, a member of Hyper Suprime-Cam building team and a project assistant professor at Hiroshima University, who studied a 4-deg2 patch of sky in the direction of the constellation Cancer. 

High points in the map show massive clusters that exist 5 billion light years. Telescopes with the 6.5-meter MMT spectrographs are used to map the distribution of deep located galaxies.

The process disperses the light to red that helps measure distances to galaxies. Spectroscopy puts the galaxy in cosmic web. The telescope can observe two types of galaxies, those that don’t make stars and those that make stars.

Survey was conducted to measure galaxies, and the team was led by Collaborators led by Dr. Margaret Geller (Harvard-Smithsonian Center). The Hectospec instrument on the MMT can measure the light distribution of 250 galaxies at a time. The survey included measurements for 12,000 galaxies.

The survey gives a map to observe galaxies’ behavior, including both distance galaxies and others.The team created 2D and 3D maps and compared them to study the galaxies.

