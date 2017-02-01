Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung took to twitter to offer up a little teaser for something that it will be showing off at MWC 2017. There are no details on what will be shown on February 26, but there is one dark image that appears to be a smartphone with the edge screen that Samsung favors of late. The text at the bottom of the iamge reads "Live on www.samsung.com/galaxy."

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The promise is that at 7pm CET in Barcelona something will be unveiled and while rumors have pointed to March 29 as the launch date for the Galaxy S8, there is a chance this is what Samsung will be unveiling. Word had circulated that Samsung was taking more time testing the battery of the S8 and that would push the launch past the normal MWC unveil that Samsung traditionally does each year.

This MWC unveil could well be for some other mid-tier Galaxy smartphone, but that dark profiel in the image does look like a Galaxy S device. Rumors have suggested that the S8 will come in two sizes with higher screen resolution that will push the aspect ratio to 18.5:9. A 5.8-inch and a 6.2-inch version is expected.

Samsung is expected to adopt Force Touch tech and to move the fingerprint reader to the rear of the smartphone. The minimum storage amount is expected to get bumped to 64GB with a microSD card for expansion. The price tag compared to the Galaxy S7 is expected to grow significantly with the phones costing about €100 each more than the Galaxy S7 devices.