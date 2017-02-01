 
 

Completely Locked-in Patients Communicate Via Brain-Computer Interface

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 5:00am CST | by , Updated: Feb 1 2017, 5:29am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Locked-in People Communicate Thoughts Using Brain-Computer Interface
This is the NIRS/EEG brain computer interface system shown on a model. CREDIT Wyss Center, www.wysscenter.ch
  • Isolated and Quarantined Individuals Reported being Joyous according to Brain-Computer Interface
 

Isolated and quarantined individuals have reported being joyous according to a brain-computer interface.

Those individuals who have been locked in a pattern of isolation or comatose suspended animation can remain happy despite outward appearances. This fact was recently discovered via a mechanism called a brain-computer interface.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

These people cannot normally communicate their thoughts and feelings to the outside world due to being literally stuck in their bodies and minds. A study showed that these people reported being satisfied through this mechanism despite being locked in a fixed situation. 

Most of these patients were facing extreme circumstances. They were paralyzed and while they could show limited awareness via blinking of the eyelids, communication in a normal and formal manner was next to impossible.

Those of them who couldn’t even blink their eyelids were tested to gauge their levels of wellness and optimism despite the dismal conditions.

They were connected to a computer where their positive or negative reactions to questions could be gauged. The brain-computer interface measured their responses by the levels of oxygen in the context of the blood-brain barrier. 

What emerged from the study shocked and surprised many of the scientists. Four patients with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) were tested in the study.

They could not show any movement in their bodies since the disease destroys motor neurons thereby paralyzing any active facilities. The experts involved in the study asked questions which could be easily answered by the paralyzed patients.

This explodes the myth that people with locked-in syndrome cannot answer questions. They can be reached although the means of doing so are rather indirect and convoluted.

Via their thoughts, the patients were able to communicate to the outer world regarding certain matters. One of them had to do with their happiness quotient. 

All four of the patients responded with a clear and resounding “yes” to the question whether they were happy. They were hooked on ventilators and their lives were being extended in an artificial manner.

So long as their needs were being met in a suitable and satisfactory manner, they showed no signs of being unhappy in their responses.

This brain-computer interface will help such patients communicate their true thoughts and feelings to their near and dear ones not to mention their medical caretakers in the future. Thus they will not be totally locked-in as far as their communication needs are concerned. 

This new study published on January 31st, 2017 in PLOS Biology.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

57 minutes ago

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

2 hours ago

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

2 hours ago

Lost Continent Discovered Underneath the Island of Mauritius

Lost Continent Discovered Under the Island of Mauritius

6 hours ago

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

1 minute ago

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

17 minutes ago

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

30 minutes ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

1 hour ago

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

3 hours ago

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

4 hours ago

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

4 hours ago

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

Nintendo only Sold 1.5 Million NES Classic Consoles, Scrambles to Find Parts

4 hours ago

Wayne&#039;s World Celebrates 25 Years

Wayne's World Celebrates 25 Years

10 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Latest Science News

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

57 minutes ago

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

2 hours ago

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

2 hours ago

Lost Continent Discovered Underneath the Island of Mauritius

Lost Continent Discovered Under the Island of Mauritius

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

1 minute ago

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

17 minutes ago

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

30 minutes ago

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

57 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook