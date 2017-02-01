 
 

Apple Reports Record $78.4 Billion Revenue For Fiscal Q1

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 5:11am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1
 

Apple predicts a slow down for Q2

Apple has announced its financial results for fiscal Q1 2017 and they are very impressive. In fact these are record results with Apple reporting revenue of $78.4 billion. That massive amount of revenue also means an all-time record quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.36. The same quarter a year ago Apple posted revenue of $75.9 billion and $3.28 per diluted share.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

"We’re thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way. We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "Revenue from Services grew strongly over last year, led by record customer activity on the App Store, and we are very excited about the products in our pipeline."

"Our outstanding business performance resulted in a new all-time record for earnings per share, and over $27 billion in operating cash flow," said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. "We returned nearly $15 billion to investors through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter, bringing cumulative payments through our capital return program to over $200 billion."

Appel notes that this impressive quarterly performance is in part thanks to record iPhone sales. Appel is also offering up guidance for fiscal Q2 and expects earnings to slow down significantly compared to Q1. Appel is predicting revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion. Gross margins are expected to be in the 38-39% range. Operating expenses will be between $6.5 billion and $6.6 billion. Appel is predicting other income/(expense) of $400 million and a tax rate of 26%. Apple's board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock payable on February 16, 2017.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

18 hours ago, 11:22am CST

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

1 day ago, 12:07am CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

2 days ago, 12:00pm CST

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

4 days ago, 10:50am CST

Dinosaur Rib Bone Yields Oldest Evidence of Soft Tissue

Dinosaur Rib Bone Yields Oldest Evidence of Soft Tissue

13 minutes ago

Tinder for Orangutans Allows Female Apes to Find Mate

Tinder for Orangutans Allows Female Apes to Find Mate

18 minutes ago

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

19 minutes ago

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday, Feb 5

33 minutes ago

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

37 minutes ago

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

45 minutes ago

Locked-in People Communicate Thoughts Using Brain-Computer Interface

Completely Locked-in Patients Communicate via Brain-Computer Interface

1 hour ago

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

1 hour ago

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

1 hour ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Apple

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

18 hours ago, 11:22am CST

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

Apple Kills iPhone Tracking Tool

1 day ago, 12:07am CST

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

Apple AirPods Are Now Available In Black

2 days ago, 12:00pm CST

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

The New iOS 10.3 Features A Hidden Floating iPad Keyboard

4 days ago, 10:50am CST

More Apple Stories



Latest News

Dinosaur Rib Bone Yields Oldest Evidence of Soft Tissue

Dinosaur Rib Bone Yields Oldest Evidence of Soft Tissue

13 minutes ago

Tinder for Orangutans Allows Female Apes to Find Mate

Tinder for Orangutans Allows Female Apes to Find Mate

18 minutes ago

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

19 minutes ago

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday, Feb 5

33 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook