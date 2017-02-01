Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Each year when the Super Bowl rolls into town there are a plethora of parties that happen in the city hosting the event. One of the parties that is exclusive and very expensive to get into is the Maxim Party. For Super Bowl LI, The Maxim Party is going down at Smart Financial Center in Houston, TX. The musical guests at the party will include hip hop artist Travis Scott and a set by DJ Khaled.

The party will be filled with strolling performers, aerialists, and other entertainment. The party promises a collision of art, fashion, music, and sports with multiple interactive areas, live artistic vignettes, theatrical lighting, and concert level sound. There will be celebrities there, though specific celebs haven't been announced. Attendees will be able to have tables and even all-inclusive suites during the party.

"Consistently producing the best events is like creating the best cocktails over and over again: You have to have the right recipe and source unique, flavorful, high-quality ingredients. That is exactly what we have done for The Maxim Party 2017," says Dylan Marer, CEO / Executive Producer of Karma International. "We designed The Maxim Party production to be the ultimate interactive sight and sound experience, with renowned talent, great music, swanky ultra-lounges, an exciting location, and most importantly, the "right" people to include great brands and tastemakers such as Bud Light, Monster Energy, and a special tastemaker this year . We are proud to announce that The Maxim Party has garnered the support of Mr. Thomas J. Henry, one of the top, go-to personal-injury attorneys in the country and major philanthropist, Mr. Henry, is no stranger to the events scene, having thrown many successful multimillion-dollar, celebrity attended parties. As a producer, I could not be more proud to align with such great people and brands to produce The Maxim Party 2017 with the winning formula that will ensure our number one party status."

The party will include a monster Energy FMX Motorcycle Show and Monster will be giving out drinks with Bud Light on hand to give out beer. Zippo will be there with a Zippo Car for photos and will give away one-of-a-king lighters to VIP attendees and celebrities. Tickets to the party are $750 each for general admission. The basic VIP table packages are sold out, but cost $8,500 and came with six tickets.

There are $12,500 VIP tables available with eight tickets and lots of premium alcohols included. Table packages are also offered for $16,000, $22,500, and the VIP suite is $38,500 with 30 tickets and lots of alcohol.