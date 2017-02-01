Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

If you are more of a dog person and don't; want to watch the Kitten Bowl over on Hallmark Channel, you can switch over to Animal Planet during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI and enjoy some puppies playing ball. Puppy Bowl XIII will be played at 2pm ET/12pm PT with "tailgating starting at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

If you miss the game at its normal time, it will replay all day and all night for ten hours on game day. After the premier Animal Planet will unveil a new series called Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Puppy Bowl has 39 puppies that will all play and compete for the coveted MVP or Most Valuable Puppy during the game.

The game will also have Pup close and Personal segments that highlight the pets. Puppy Bowl XIII has pets from 34 animal shelters and rescue organizations across 22 states to fill the roster for the teams facing off in the big game. There will be TeamRuff and TeamFluff going at it.

The game has pet with special needs on the roster this year including Doobert, a deaf puppy, Lucky who is missing a leg, and Winston a visually and hearing impaired dog. The Puppy Bowl XIII halftime show will feature Kitty Gaga singing "Puparazzi".