 
 

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks Off At 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 5:54am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5
 

Three special needs pets are in the roster this year

If you are more of a dog person and don't; want to watch the Kitten Bowl over on Hallmark Channel, you can switch over to Animal Planet during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI and enjoy some puppies playing ball. Puppy Bowl XIII will be played at 2pm ET/12pm PT with "tailgating starting at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

If you miss the game at its normal time, it will replay all day and all night for ten hours on game day. After the premier Animal Planet will unveil a new series called Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Puppy Bowl has 39 puppies that will all play and compete for the coveted MVP or Most Valuable Puppy during the game.

The game will also have Pup close and Personal segments that highlight the pets. Puppy Bowl XIII has pets from 34 animal shelters and rescue organizations across 22 states to fill the roster for the teams facing off in the big game. There will be TeamRuff and TeamFluff going at it.

The game has pet with special needs on the roster this year including Doobert, a deaf puppy, Lucky who is missing a leg, and Winston a visually and hearing impaired dog. The Puppy Bowl XIII halftime show will feature Kitty Gaga singing "Puparazzi".

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

14 minutes ago

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

27 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

1 hour ago

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

18 minutes ago

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

43 minutes ago

Locked-in People Communicate Thoughts Using Brain-Computer Interface

Completely Locked-in Patients Communicate via Brain-Computer Interface

53 minutes ago

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

56 minutes ago

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

1 hour ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

1 hour ago

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

2 hours ago

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

3 hours ago

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

4 hours ago

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Super Bowl

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

14 minutes ago

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

27 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

1 hour ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

14 minutes ago

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

18 minutes ago

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

27 minutes ago

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

43 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook