Tinder for Orangutans Allows Female Apes to Find Mate

The administration of a zoo in the Netherlands has decided to allow its female orangutan to choose its future mate via a Tinder-like app. She will be able to get her hands on a tablet from which she will get full choice in selecting her prospective life partner.

Termed “Tinder for Orangutans” this service will be employed by Samboja, who is an 11 year old orangutan. She will get to be a picky coquette and show some feminine wiles while choosing her favorite ape from a long list of suitable bachelors.

"The aim is to gain greater insight into how female orangutans make their mating choices," Thomas Bionda, a behavioural biologist at the zoo, told Dutch broadcaster NOS via The Guardian.

Actually all this was a part of an ape breeding program. Besides this, such an arrangement will also lend biologists a brief glimpse into the psychology of apes. Their primitive behavior and cognition will be revealed in relief thanks to this procedure.

The zoo attendants are hopeful that Samboja will choose a perfect partner for herself. The apes which are on the love list could come from as far away as Singapore.

Things are still at a precarious stage. Often when novel partners meet in case of orangutans, they show a lot of attitude and negativity before they properly mesh with each other as regards their comfort zones. Many times the males and females part without having successfully mated. Emotional reactions in animals are complex and not as simple as they may appear at first sight. Giving off the right or wrong signals matters in the jungle environment. They could in fact spell the difference between life or death for all sorts of animals and not just orangutans. The animals had the sense to interpret positive stimuli with greater interest and responded to overtures of friendliness.

The experts built a touchscreen that was custom-designed for Samboja alone. Yet by the time this orangutan’s mother named Sandy was through with it, it was for all purposes defunct. The scientists have said that sight is a major attractive force in animals. This sense is the one through which they process the information coming in from their milieu. The first signs of attraction and eventual mating start with a look. While this method is digital in its nature, it just might supplement the more natural methodologies employed in the wild by orangutans. The saying that “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” could not be more true than in this case of the Tinder app for orangutans.