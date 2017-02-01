 
 

Tinder For Orangutans Allows Female Apes To Find Mate

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 5:55am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Tinder for Orangutans Allows Female Apes to Find Mate
Getty Images
  • Orangutan Samboja Will Use Tinder to Find Her Mate
 

A zoo in the Netherlands is to allow orangutans to find their mates via an app on the Internet service that is like Tinder.

The administration of a zoo in the Netherlands has decided to allow its female orangutan to choose its future mate via a Tinder-like app. She will be able to get her hands on a tablet from which she will get full choice in selecting her prospective life partner.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Termed “Tinder for Orangutans” this service will be employed by Samboja, who is an 11 year old orangutan. She will get to be a picky coquette and show some feminine wiles while choosing her favorite ape from a long list of suitable bachelors. 

"The aim is to gain greater insight into how female orangutans make their mating choices," Thomas Bionda, a behavioural biologist at the zoo, told Dutch broadcaster NOS via The Guardian.

Actually all this was a part of an ape breeding program. Besides this, such an arrangement will also lend biologists a brief glimpse into the psychology of apes. Their primitive behavior and cognition will be revealed in relief thanks to this procedure.

The zoo attendants are hopeful that Samboja will choose a perfect partner for herself. The apes which are on the love list could come from as far away as Singapore. 

Things are still at a precarious stage. Often when novel partners meet in case of orangutans, they show a lot of attitude and negativity before they properly mesh with each other as regards their comfort zones. Many times the males and females part without having successfully mated. Emotional reactions in animals are complex and not as simple as they may appear at first sight. Giving off the right or wrong signals matters in the jungle environment. They could in fact spell the difference between life or death for all sorts of animals and not just orangutans. The animals had the sense to interpret positive stimuli with greater interest and responded to overtures of friendliness.   

The experts built a touchscreen that was custom-designed for Samboja alone. Yet by the time this orangutan’s mother named Sandy was through with it, it was for all purposes defunct. The scientists have said that sight is a major attractive force in animals. This sense is the one through which they process the information coming in from their milieu. The first signs of attraction and eventual mating start with a look. While this method is digital in its nature, it just might supplement the more natural methodologies employed in the wild by orangutans. The saying that “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” could not be more true than in this case of the Tinder app for orangutans.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

18 minutes ago

Locked-in People Communicate Thoughts Using Brain-Computer Interface

Completely Locked-in Patients Communicate via Brain-Computer Interface

54 minutes ago

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

1 hour ago

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

2 hours ago

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

49 seconds ago

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

15 minutes ago

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

27 minutes ago

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

43 minutes ago

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

Samsung teases device for MWC 2017 unveil, could it be the Galaxy S8?

56 minutes ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

1 hour ago

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

1 hour ago

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

NASA and Iridium Will Launch 7 Satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

3 hours ago

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

Nintendo Still Plans to Ship only 2 Million Switch Consoles in March, Shortage Certain

4 hours ago

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

Super Mario Run Downloads Pass 78 Million, Increased Trend of In-App Purchase

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Latest Science News

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

18 minutes ago

Locked-in People Communicate Thoughts Using Brain-Computer Interface

Completely Locked-in Patients Communicate via Brain-Computer Interface

54 minutes ago

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

Star-Forming Galaxies Trace Cosmic Web in the Distant Universe

1 hour ago

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

Frogs Catch Prey Using Reversible Spit on Sticky Tongue

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

49 seconds ago

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

15 minutes ago

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

How to Activate Your Brain to Learn New Things?

18 minutes ago

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

Maxim Party will be one of the biggest Super Bowl LI parties and you can buy tickets

27 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook