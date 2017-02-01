 
 

Moon Express Closer To Mining The Moon For Metals And Lunar Rocks

Moon Express Closer to Mining the Moon for Metals and Lunar Rocks
Moon Express is a private space company that gets permission to explore moon’s surface for valuable resources

Now a private company, Moon Express will go beyond earth’s orbit as it has collected enough funds for this purpose. Recent news shows that Moon Express got another fund of $ 20 million for its lunar missions that will occur at the end of 2017. The company has collected $45 for the mission from private investors, including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Collaborative Fund and Autodesk.

Investors are showing interest in Moon Express, because the president Trump had meeting with NASA's Charles Miller and Chris Shank and future administrator of NASA, Jim Bridenstine. The team supports commercial space missions and lunar missions.

If Moon Express gets successful in its mission, then it will get a reward of $20 million Google Lunar XPRIZE. The success will also open doors to its future missions. Till now, only companies funded by government are operating, like in U.S China, Russia that landed on moon.

U.S. allowed Moon Express to explore moon through a peaceful journey. Different sectors gathered to make decisions in this regard, like FAA, White House, State Department and NASA.

Moon Express now wants to meet XPRIZE demand to travel 500 meters on moon’s surface through a soft landing. It will take high resolution images, bringing it back to the earth, according to CNBC.

Now Moon Express is ready for the mission that will start in November or December 2017. The company has two ambitions for this mission. First is to find valuable resources on the moon, like Helium-3, gold, platinum group metals, rare earth metals and water, and second is, to help researchers create human space colonies for future missions.

NASA is showing great interest in Moon Express and other private companies said Bob Richards, co-founder, president and CEO of Moon Express. Rich resources on the surface of moon would provide fuel for the spacecraft, becoming a fuel station.

