 
 

Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 8:28am CST

 

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released
 

An extended version of the Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 ad is online.

The extended version of the Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial is released. Fans can watch the 100 second long Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl al below.

The commercial has an entertaining plot. A secret society gathers and the leader raises the issue of leaked secret. He tells the other members that people know about some of the secret activities of the organization. That avocados are a healthy source of fats is one of the secrets people should not know about. 

Jon Lovitz  appears in a short sequence of a subliminal message in the commercial. Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast member, joins the growing list of celebrities appearing in Super Bowl 2017 ads. Watch the funny commercial below.

The Avocados From Mexico brand tied in a digital hub at avosecrets.com to the theme of their Super Bowl ad. The hub integrates 16 different experiences on multiple platforms under the #AvoSecrets umbrella. For first time  Avocados From Mexico is activating all the key social media platforms, including several that didn't have a specific role in previous Super Bowl campaigns. The Super Bowl compaign runs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Snapchat and Spotify.

The Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 50 ad had Scott Baio in it. Avocado from Mexico made history as the first fresh produce brand to advertise during the Big Game with the light-hearted and humorous "First Draft Ever" commercial in 2015. It featured former NFL stars Doug Flutie and Jerry Rice, who announced Mexico's choice of the avocado during a pre-historic, football-styled "draft" of plants and animals.

The total volume of avocados sold in the U.S. in 2005 was 802,976,829 pounds and that number jumped to 1,763,593,888 pounds in 2014. As of 2014, Avocados from Mexico represented more than 60 percent of the U.S. market share.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.


