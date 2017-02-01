 
 

Aquaman Casts Nicole Kidman For Solo Movie

in News | Latest Movie News

 

Aquaman Casts Two More Characters for Solo Movie
Aquaman solo movie in talks with two actors to play two major roles including Atlanta and Black Manta

The DC Universe will finally be working on releasing Justice League this year, they will be turning their attention to solo character movies including Batman, Flash and Aquaman.

Wonder Woman will be hitting theaters this year too. So these movies have been scheduled for release already and the casts, directors and production teams are being finalized in this duration.

The Aquaman movie is scheduled to release in 2018 and while many will say that there is ample time to make major decisions about the movie, Warner Bros. and DC are getting a move on. Aquaman’s character is already appearing in Justice League.

Jason Mamoa has proven why he is the perfect actor to play Aquaman. Amber Heard has been finalized to play Mera, the Queen of the Sea, Patrick Wilson will play Aquaman's evil half brother Orm Marius AKA Ocean Master and Willem Dafoe will portray Aquaman’s advisor, scientist Dr. Vulko.

That is not sufficient however to make a complete cast and two more character decisions to make before the movie could start shooting.

It was announced that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from The Get Down has been cast as the villain of the movie, Black Mantis. The team and director James Wan were reported to have been considering many actors for the role and finally settled on Mateen to play the character.

The team is talking to Mateen’s team currently, as reported by THR, to play the villain. Mateen was also in talks to play Lando Calrissian in Han Solo movie but that role eventually went to Danny Glover. It is probably for the best because Mateen was perhaps meant to play this great villain.

Another important character in the movie to be cast is Aquaman’s mother, Atlanta. The studios and the team are reportedly seeking Nicole Kidman to play the role in the movie, according to THR.

There is a big chance that they might get Kidman on board to play the character. If cast, this will not be her debut in DC Universe as she had already once played the character of Dr. Chase Meridian in Batman Forever as Val Kilmer’s Batman’s love interest.

