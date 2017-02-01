 
 

Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Heart Disease

Posted: Feb 1 2017

 

  • Forgoing Breakfast may Set you up for Cardiac Disease, Diabetes and Weight Gain
 

It has been found by scientists that forgoing breakfast may set you up for cardiac disease, diabetes and weight gain.

Not having a hearty breakfast each day may be the ideal recipe for disaster in your later years. Such diseases of civilization as heart attack, diabetes and obesity will increase as more and more people skip breakfast which is the most important meal of the day.

The guidelines given by doctors and nutritionists say that skipping breakfast is the most foolish thing you could do. Your health will suffer from this foolhardy action. 

By taking in sufficient calories during the early part of the day, not only do you reduce the chances of night time eating but you also reap the benefits of glowing health. Breakfast literally means to “break the fast”.

For obvious reasons, this is a very crucial stage in making the body adapt to food after a long intermittent fasting state which was the previous night period. Besides being salubrious for your ticker, eating breakfast keeps hypertension and high cholesterol levels at bay. 

Those who forgo breakfast are invariably afflicted with obesity and tend to have diabetes not to mention malnutrition of one kind or another. Even the heart specialists are now all agreed on this point.

Eating a well-balanced breakfast will do your entire body a whole lot of good, according to HuffingtonPost. Meal timing is the gist of the matter and it is also the crux of enviable health.

The body has its own internal circadian clock and it follows certain biorhythms. These parameters need to be respected. When animals were fed at times when they were in a dormant or inactive state, they showed adverse reactions as far as their homeostasis was concerned.

“Meal timing may affect health due to its impact on the body’s internal clock. In animal studies, it appears that when animals receive food while in an inactive phase, such as when they are sleeping, their internal clocks are reset in a way that can alter nutrient metabolism, resulting in greater weight gain, insulin resistance and inflammation. However, more research would need to be done in humans before that can be stated as a fact,” said Marie-Pierre St-Onge, Ph.D., writing group chair and an associate professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University in New York City.

More research needs to be done in case of human beings, yet one thing is for sure…they too are susceptible to the deleterious effects of not eating a healthy and hearty breakfast. 

A healthy diet that has fruits and vegetables not to mention lean proteins, whole grains and good fats in it is crucial for ideal health. Red meat, salt and sugar as well as white flour ought to be limited.

One of the main tenets of optimum nutrition is that you ought not to eat your breakfast in a state of haste. Sit down and peacefully, calmly and slowly eat your food thereby putting energy into your body.

Make each bite feel right and then and only then will you reap the full benefits of the blessing that is good food.

