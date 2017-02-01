 
 

Lady Gaga Talks About Expectations From Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga keeps tight lipped about Super Bowl Halftime show but assures that it will be fantastic

Lady Gaga!

It is a statement on its own and the woman behind is enchanting and spectacular at the same time. She has turned her direction to bigger and better music with her latest album Joanne, she rocked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris and now her fans and the world are looking forward to seeing her perform on the biggest platform in America, Super Bowl Halftime Show. 

Considered by some to be the opportunity of a lifetime, Lady Gaga has already built an anticipation around her performance after rumors flew that she will be performing on the roof of the stadium or she will be suspended in midair or she will be taken up to the roof.

While the rumors remain rumors, Lady Gaga talked about her performance on the Boston's Mix 104.1 radio show Karson & Kennedy. The singer explained that there is a lengthy process to go through for the performance ideas.

She told them that she had to meet with the NFL and kind of apply and discuss what she would do in the first place. She said that part of how they decide who is going to come and do the halftime show is based on the ideas of the artists and what they want to do.

Lady Gaga said that the NFL were really excited about the show she and her team wanted to put on. They've been super-supportive.

They've been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering her on as she rehearses. She said that she could not reveal any details about the show because she wanted everyone to find out when they actually saw it. 

About the rumors, she confirmed that suspension in mid-air was her sister Natali Germanotta’s idea. She also did not confirm whether her good friend and collaborator Tony Bennett will be joining her on stage or not. 

