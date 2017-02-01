 
 

Nintendo Switch Super Bowl Commercial Announced

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 9:50am CST | by , Updated: Feb 1 2017, 9:53am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Nintendo Switch Super Bowl Commercial Announced
 

The Japanese video game maker will run its first ever Super Bowl ad. Watch the extended version below.

Here is how Nintendo makes sure that there will be a Switch shortage. For the first time ever, Nintendo will run a Super Bowl commercial. The 30-second spot  builds on the worldwide excitement for the new Nintendo Switch video game system and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, both of which launch March 3.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The ad also features a new song by Imagine Dragons called “Believer” that premiered worldwide Jan. 31.

The Switch pre-orders are already sold out and retailers holding back the remaining inventory for the launch day. Nintendo announced to ship 2 million Switch consoles world-wide in March. This will not be enough and Nintendo fans will have a hard time getting the Switch if they have not pre-ordered it. The Switch Super Bowl ad will drive up demand dramatically.

The Nintendo Superbowl ad, which is scheduled to run during the game’s fourth quarter on Feb. 5, is Nintendo Switch, which combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a hand-held video game system. People can play on their TVs at home, then grab Nintendo Switch and continue playing seamlessly wherever they go.

The ad also shows off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which breaks conventions to become the next defining moment in the classic franchise. It offers the most immersive world that Nintendo has ever created and sends players on an adventure they will never forget. Watch the Nintendo Super Bowl commercial.

“The most anticipated video game system and video game of the year will be seen on the biggest stage of the year,” said Nicolas Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Marketing. “Nintendo Switch will change how, when and where people play games. It’s only fitting that we’re changing how, when and where we advertise those games.”

The soundtrack to Nintendo’s ad, “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, is available now on iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon mp3 and Spotify, and is part of an upcoming new album from the band. This is not the first collaboration between Nintendo and Imagine Dragons, whose members are longtime fans of the video game company and The Legend of Zelda franchise. At The Game Awards in 2014, the band closed the show by performing a medley of music from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask with veteran Nintendo composer Koji Kondo.

The extended cut of the ad demonstrates the versatility of Nintendo Switch by showcasing the system in a variety of locations where home video games are not traditionally played, from a classroom to a kitchen to a laundromat. It also shows a number of upcoming single- and multiplayer games for the system, and how Nintendo Switch introduces fun new ways to play.

The names and launch timing of Nintendo Switch games featured in the extended cut include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (March 3), 1-2-Switch (March 3), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (April), ARMS (spring), Splatoon 2 (summer), Just Dance 2017 from Ubisoft (March 3) and Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers from Capcom (launch timing TBD). Nintendo Switch will be available at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

52 minutes ago

Hyundai Brings Super Bowl 2017 to Soldiers Using Virtual Reality

Hyundai Brings Super Bowl 2017 to Soldiers Using Virtual Reality

59 minutes ago

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released

1 hour ago

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

3 hours ago

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

2 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Talks About Expectations From Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Talks About Expectations From Super Bowl Halftime Show

11 minutes ago

Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Heart Disease

Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Heart Disease

16 minutes ago

Aquaman Casts Two More Characters for Solo Movie

Aquaman Casts Nicole Kidman for Solo Movie

24 minutes ago

Air Pollution May Cause Dementia

Air Pollution May Cause Dementia

1 hour ago

Ocado Tests Soft Robot Hand for Picking Fruit

Ocado Tests Soft Robot Hand for Picking Fruit

2 hours ago

Moon Express Closer to Mining the Moon for Metals and Lunar Rocks

Moon Express Closer to Mining the Moon for Metals and Lunar Rocks

2 hours ago

Heat From Sun can Keep Us Cool too

Heat From Sun can Keep Us Cool too

3 hours ago

Dinosaur Rib Bone Yields Oldest Evidence of Soft Tissue

Dinosaur Rib Bone Yields Oldest Evidence of Soft Tissue

3 hours ago

Tinder for Orangutans Allows Female Apes to Find Mate

Orangutan Will Use Tinder to Find Her Mate

3 hours ago

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday Feb 5

Kitten Bowl IV is coming to the Hallmark Channel Sunday, Feb 5

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Super Bowl

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

52 minutes ago

Hyundai Brings Super Bowl 2017 to Soldiers Using Virtual Reality

Hyundai Brings Super Bowl 2017 to Soldiers Using Virtual Reality

59 minutes ago

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released

1 hour ago

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII Kicks off at 3pm ET Sunday, Feb 5

3 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

2 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Talks About Expectations From Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Talks About Expectations From Super Bowl Halftime Show

11 minutes ago

Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Heart Disease

Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Heart Disease

16 minutes ago

Aquaman Casts Two More Characters for Solo Movie

Aquaman Casts Nicole Kidman for Solo Movie

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook