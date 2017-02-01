 
 

Rihanna Appears In Bates Motel Trailer

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 9:50am CST | in News | Latest TV News

 

Rihanna appears on the new trailer for the fifth season of the A&E thriller Bates Motel

Bates Motel has always been a weirdly chilling and amazing show to watch. We have seen the lives of Norman Bates and his mother Norma Bates, their lives that led Norman to become the Psycho from Robert Bloch’s novel and Alfred Hitchcock movie of the same name.

The show has reached it’s fifth season. Last season we saw Norma die and Norman refusing to abandon the motel or his mother. This season’s trailer just came through and we see Norman struggling with coming to terms that his mother is dead and that she is constantly with him, in his head, very much alive.

We see Norman walking with Madeline Loomis who asks her if he lives there alone. He tells her he does. We see Norman lying his head on Norma’s lap who is dead and frozen.

He tells her that it is not the same without her and it never will be. Max Thieriot’s Dylan Massett tries to convince Norman to move but Norman tells him that it is not an option. Norma tells Norman to buckle his seatbelt before biting into an apple.

A montage follows in which we see a montage of Sheriff telling Norman that he’s coming for him, there is boxing practice, Sheriff Greene questioning Norman, shouting, fighting, body burning as Norman tells his mother that he made her up and she yells at him that she is real. Finally, we see someone get out of a car and Rihanna, rain soaked, asks Norman if she could get a room.

Rihanna is going to be in this season of Bates Motel. How cool is that?

She is reported to play the famous character Marion Crane from the book and movie. Executive producer Kerry Ehrin talked about the character in detail. She said that they are taking the threads of the story and definitely using them so it’s recognizable, it’s just where they go with it is very different.

Talking about RiRi’s Marion, Ehrin described her as, “a contemporary woman with some edge, with some expectations, who isn’t perfect, who isn’t always perfectly sweet, who is in that situation, but we’re rooting for her to get what she wants.”

