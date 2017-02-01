Space Archaeologist Wants You to Assist in Finding and Protecting Ancient Sites

The legendary film character known as Indiana Jones explored archaeological sites that had hidden dangers at every step of the way. A more peaceful and composed exploratory method could be adopted as an online hobby.

You may analyze remote sites from the vantage point of outer space. As you zoom in to get a better view of the ancient relics left behind by age-old empires, you will get a chance to make your contribution.

This could even be in the form of preventing these sites from being defaced and pilfered as regards the artifacts that they harbor.

The field of space archaeology is a novel venue yet it holds wonders that defy the human imagination and human experience. It may be vicarious in nature but that does not make it any less than the real thing which Harrison Ford participated in during his younger days as a film star.

Ruins which may hold treasures beneath them and which deserve protection are laid open for scrutiny by online visitors. High resolution pictures of these sites are zoomed in upon thanks to the power of satellites located in orbit around the earth.

In particular, GlobalXplorer will place this exciting and thrilling experience at your beck and call.

Launched on January 30th, this platform has a cornucopia of images that cover 77,200 square miles of territory from sites spread out all over Peru.

You get a full synopsis of the sites and what kinds of plans are being hatched by the inhabitants in their whereabouts. Both archaeologists and governmental institutes could use this visual and knowledge hub of a database to their advantage.

The site is addictive since those who use it often tend to come back with a vengeance. There are even gaming elements built into the experience that this site lends its users.

There are rewards and some of the activities that go on are truly a treat for inquisitive minds, according to NBCNews. The exploratory drive finds its assuagement in this field.

The bird’s eye view of various sites is a rich source of hours of pleasure which the users who frequent the site spend in viewing and discussing the various ins and outs of the subject.

Once some of the Net freaks get a load of this field of space archaeology, they become invariably hooked on the subject matter and cannot get enough of it. It is a healthy pursuit that is worth every second of rapt attention paid to your computer screen.