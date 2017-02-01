Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke Join the Cast of Life Itself

This Is Us is one of the groundbreaking series to come out of 2016 TV Fall season. The show is different for its real life oriented subject matter that grips the heart strings of the audience. The show has already become a fan favorite thanks to the dedicated cast of the show and the creator of the show Dan Fogelman.

After the success of the show, Fogelman is making a move to the big screen and his first life based drama, Life Itself has already been announced. The drama revolves around the story of a couple that lead a multigenerational love story that spans over both decades and continents, from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside, and are all connected by a single event.

The movie had already announced Oscar Issacs and Antonio Banderas along with Laia Costa set to star in the movie. Most recently, three other actors were added to the lineup including Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke. Olivia Wilde will be playing Oscar Issacs partner in the movie as the couple around which the story revolves.

The project is filming on location in New York and Seville, according to THR. Film Nation, who bought the script after it appeared on The Black List, is financing the project fully and handling international rights, with domestic rights being sold by WME Global.Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey are producing for Temple Hill, along with Film Nation’s Aaron Ryder.