Colin Farrell to Appear Next to Denzel Washington in Inner City

Colin Farrell is in talks to appear opposite Denzel Washington in Dan Gilroy legal thriller Inner City. The actor’s latest stint was in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as Percival Graves.

The actor fulfilled the role expertly. He is now being pursued to play the role of a cut throat, demanding lawyer who will hire Denzel Washington’s liberal, antisocial lawyer who has spent decades working as a legal researcher for a Los Angeles firm.

He is offered to join a prominent, yet shady new firm by Colin Farrell’s character. In the process of his work, Denzel’s character comes upon some well-hidden secret which results in unsettling of his life drastically.

Farrell’s role in Inner City is being described as a “slick, money-focused lawyer” who is responsible for luring Washington’s character to the firm, according to THR.

The film will be directed by Dan Gilroy from his original script. Gilroy has previously directed the super thrilling drama Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal which was critically acclaimed and nominated and won multiple awards.

Colin Farrell has appeared in legal dramas before and Denzel Washington has also done some mild characters in the past. Both actors are accomplished in their talents and it will be interesting to see them coming face to face in this epic new thriller.

Hoping that Gilroy brings the same grit to the movie as he did in Nightcrawler; a mid-March start in Los Angeles is planned and it is projected to begin production in L.A. in March on a $30 million budget.Todd Black of Escape Artists, Jennifer Fox and Brian Oliver are producing.