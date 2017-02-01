 
 

Colin Farrell To Appear Next To Denzel Washington In Inner City

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 10:21am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Colin Farrell to Appear Next to Denzel Washington in Inner City
Credit: Getty Images
  • Colin Farrell Set to Appear Next to Denzel Washington in Inner City
 

Colin Farrell to play a cut throat lawyer opposite Denzel Washington in the Dan Gilroy legal thriller Inner City

Colin Farrell is in talks to appear opposite Denzel Washington in Dan Gilroy legal thriller Inner City. The actor’s latest stint was in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as Percival Graves.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The actor fulfilled the role expertly. He is now being pursued to play the role of a cut throat, demanding lawyer who will hire Denzel Washington’s liberal, antisocial lawyer who has spent decades working as a legal researcher for a Los Angeles firm.

He is offered to join a prominent, yet shady new firm by Colin Farrell’s character. In the process of his work, Denzel’s character comes upon some well-hidden secret which results in unsettling of his life drastically.

Farrell’s role in Inner City is being described as a “slick, money-focused lawyer” who is responsible for luring Washington’s character to the firm, according to THR.

The film will be directed by Dan Gilroy from his original script. Gilroy has previously directed the super thrilling drama Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal which was critically acclaimed and nominated and won multiple awards.

Colin Farrell has appeared in legal dramas before and Denzel Washington has also done some mild characters in the past. Both actors are accomplished in their talents and it will be interesting to see them coming face to face in this epic new thriller.

Hoping that Gilroy brings the same grit to the movie as he did in Nightcrawler; a mid-March start in Los Angeles is planned and it is projected to begin production in L.A. in March on a $30 million budget.Todd Black of Escape Artists, Jennifer Fox and Brian Oliver are producing.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke Join the Cast of Life Itself

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke Join the Cast of Life Itself

13 minutes ago

Aquaman Casts Two More Characters for Solo Movie

Aquaman Casts Nicole Kidman for Solo Movie

53 minutes ago

Wayne&#039;s World Celebrates 25 Years

Wayne's World Celebrates 25 Years

15 hours ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

21 hours ago, 1:14pm CST

Tesla Electric Car Falls Short in Crash Test

Tesla Electric Car Falls Short in Crash Test

6 minutes ago

Space Archaeologist Wants You to Assist in Finding and Protecting Ancient Sites

Space Archaeologist Wants You to Assist in Finding and Protecting Ancient Sites

22 minutes ago

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

32 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Super Bowl Commercial Announced

Nintendo Switch Super Bowl Commercial Announced

33 minutes ago

Lady Gaga Talks About Expectations From Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Talks About Expectations From Super Bowl Halftime Show

40 minutes ago

Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Heart Disease

Skipping Breakfast Raises Risk Of Heart Disease

46 minutes ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Released

1 hour ago

Hyundai Brings Super Bowl 2017 to Soldiers Using Virtual Reality

Hyundai Brings Super Bowl 2017 to Soldiers Using Virtual Reality

1 hour ago

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Is Released

1 hour ago

Air Pollution May Cause Dementia

Air Pollution May Cause Dementia

2 hours ago

Ocado Tests Soft Robot Hand for Picking Fruit

Ocado Tests Soft Robot Hand for Picking Fruit

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released

Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial Released




Latest Movie News

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke Join the Cast of Life Itself

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke Join the Cast of Life Itself

13 minutes ago

Aquaman Casts Two More Characters for Solo Movie

Aquaman Casts Nicole Kidman for Solo Movie

53 minutes ago

Wayne&#039;s World Celebrates 25 Years

Wayne's World Celebrates 25 Years

15 hours ago

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Coming to and Leaving Netflix in February 2017

21 hours ago, 1:14pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Tesla Electric Car Falls Short in Crash Test

Tesla Electric Car Falls Short in Crash Test

6 minutes ago

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke Join the Cast of Life Itself

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke Join the Cast of Life Itself

13 minutes ago

Space Archaeologist Wants You to Assist in Finding and Protecting Ancient Sites

Space Archaeologist Wants You to Assist in Finding and Protecting Ancient Sites

22 minutes ago

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

Rihanna Appears in Bates Motel Trailer

32 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook