Samsung teases Galaxy Tab S3 in the MWC invites

South Korean news website dropped the rumor that Samsung will be showcasing Galaxy Tab S3 as its icon, instead of Galaxy S8 during MWC. Samsung’s official invite for MWC press event has made the rumor concrete.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

We will be watching Galaxy Tab S3 as the showcase model on Samsung’s side. Samsung’s invite teases the lower bezel of showcase model in question. The mail was sent to all the major and some of the minor media firms all over the globe.

Keep in mind that MWC will be held on 26th of February this year at 7 pm local time (CET). Since the start of the year we have received many rumored hardware and firmware specifications for the Galaxy Tab S3.

The confirmed list shows that the Galaxy Tab S3 will be featuring a SnapDragon 820 chipset (after LG taking over all of the SnapDragon 821 chipsets), 4 gigs of RAM, 32 GB internal storage, a standard 13 MP rear and 5 MP front camera setting.

Galaxy Tab S3 has a 9.6” display panel with 2048x1535 pixel resolution and will be available in LTE and multiple Wi-Fi specifications.