Nissan Offers New Hybrids to Pave an Easy Way for Electric Cars

Nissan Motors Co has introduced a new kind of hybrid. They have introduced a gasoline hybrid with Note e-Power as their power system of these cars.

The company believes that this transmission will help the clients to move forward in an easy manner for the all-electric cars. This step will also help Nissan to cut down its price in making cars.

Nissan’s super famous battery car Leaf is the first mass market all electric car by the company. It has won awards for top selling car and best affordable car for years.

However the top sales have not yet reached the initial target goals that were set by the company. Although more than 250,000 Leaf cars have been sold all over the world.

EVs have become quite famous but people are not able to buy them in masses due to their extensive price and lower range along with that, the unavailability of charging stations at every other point is a drawback in the case of electric vehicles as well.

Nissan however is hoping that the new near electric hybrid car will make its mark in the market and people will be more inclined to buy it. This will also allow them to have a healthy competition in market by offering cheaper hybrid cars as compared to other companies.

Earlier when the EV Leaf was introduced, the CEO Carlos Ghosn had given the permission to Nissan in order to make zero emission models in the future, according to Reuters.

However this new step is step back from the previous order for sure. Nissan is currently focusing on cutting down on the budget as EVs are expensive to be made and their sales are lower than the conventional ones up till now.