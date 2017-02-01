 
 

Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

The real John Malkovich asks, "How can you be John Malkovich?" Get your domain before it's gone.

The Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad starring John Malkovich has been released online. The company released last week its Super Bowl pregame ad that already tells the story of John Malkovich launching a men's fashion line. In the Big Game had he is on the phone with a guy that owns the domain JohnMalkovich.com.

While John Malkovich may be best known for his films, he studied costume design and began his career in theater. He recently launched a menswear collection available at www.johnmalkovich.com, which is of course hosted by Squarespace. This Super Bowl commercial will boost Malkovich's sales quite a bit. Let's hope his shop can handle the traffic surge. 

“As I continue to establish my reputation as a designer, it’s incredibly important for me to have a professional online store that’s in my own name,” said John Malkovich. “I’m so pleased that an all-in-one solution like Squarespace exists so I can focus on building my fashion collection and leave the technical stuff to the experts.”

Watch the hilarious and beautiful shot Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad below.

Squarespace worked with award-winning creative collective JohnXHannes New York to develop and produce the Super Bowl spots. The campaign was produced in conjunction with Smuggler and Flower Ave., directed by Miles Jay, with photography by Zach Gold.

“Squarespace was founded to help people carve out their own piece of the web and build something that truly represents who they are,” said Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena. “We’ve always wanted Squarespace to be a single stop destination for everything you need to establish your own home online, and for many people, that starts with their domain name. By putting everything in one place, we can greatly simplify the experience of getting set up on the web. I hope John's story encourages even more people to make their next move with Squarespace.”

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

