Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

The Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad starring John Malkovich has been released online. The company released last week its Super Bowl pregame ad that already tells the story of John Malkovich launching a men's fashion line. In the Big Game had he is on the phone with a guy that owns the domain JohnMalkovich.com.

While John Malkovich may be best known for his films, he studied costume design and began his career in theater. He recently launched a menswear collection available at www.johnmalkovich.com, which is of course hosted by Squarespace. This Super Bowl commercial will boost Malkovich's sales quite a bit. Let's hope his shop can handle the traffic surge.

“As I continue to establish my reputation as a designer, it’s incredibly important for me to have a professional online store that’s in my own name,” said John Malkovich. “I’m so pleased that an all-in-one solution like Squarespace exists so I can focus on building my fashion collection and leave the technical stuff to the experts.”

Watch the hilarious and beautiful shot Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad below.

Squarespace worked with award-winning creative collective JohnXHannes New York to develop and produce the Super Bowl spots. The campaign was produced in conjunction with Smuggler and Flower Ave., directed by Miles Jay, with photography by Zach Gold.

“Squarespace was founded to help people carve out their own piece of the web and build something that truly represents who they are,” said Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena. “We’ve always wanted Squarespace to be a single stop destination for everything you need to establish your own home online, and for many people, that starts with their domain name. By putting everything in one place, we can greatly simplify the experience of getting set up on the web. I hope John's story encourages even more people to make their next move with Squarespace.”

