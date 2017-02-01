Sprint Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Released

The Sprint Super Bowl 2017 commercial “Car” is a traditional attack ad. Sprint humorously addresses the great lengths one might go to avoid a pricey Verizon phone bill.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

The “car” illustrates that Verizon’s expensive bills are enough to drive anyone over the edge. With this commercial, we find a guy who is so fed up with paying too much for his wireless bill, he decides to fake his own death to try to get out of his Verizon contract by placing a mannequin behind the wheel of his car and pushing it off a cliff.

It seemed like a genius idea until Sprint customer Paul shows up to offer a simpler alternative: Switching to Sprint – a network that is within 1% reliability of Verizon and he can save 50% on his current Verizon rate.

“Sprint understands frustrated Verizon customers and so many consumers face paying too much for their wireless bill and Sprint is here to help,” said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. “There is no need for extreme measures...consumers can just switch to Sprint and get 50 percent off most current AT&T and Verizon rate plan prices all on Sprint’s award-winning reliable network.”

The ad was created with New York-based advertising agency, Droga5. This marks the first commercial work since the two companies announced their partnership in November 2016.

"We're excited to share our first work for Sprint in the Super Bowl,” said Matt Ian, executive creative director, Droga5. “It's a humorous, Big-Gamey twist on the campaign Sprint is currently running. We wanted to capture the helplessness of being trapped in a cycle of insane fees, and let Verizon customers know Sprint is the right option.”

Watch the Sprint Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.