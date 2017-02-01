 
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus To Pack More Powerful Batteries Than S7 And S7 Edge

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 11:15am CST

 

It’s been confirmed by multiple sources that Samsung SDI Company Ltd will be producing the Li-ion batteries for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 edge. Leaks from the company stated that Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will have more powerful batteries fuelling the devices.

Galaxy S8 will have a 3250 mAh Li-ion battery while S8 Plus will be packing a 3750 mAh Li-ion battery. We all know that S7 and S7 Edge had 3000 mAh and 3600 mAh Li-ion batteries respectively.

The bigger batteries are justifiable as they will have to fuel larger screens compared to S7 and S7 Edge. Though it was claimed by Qualcomm that the new SnapDragon 835 chipsets in S8 and S8 Plus are more energy-efficient as compared the SD820 in S7 and S7 Edge.

Thus making it an even better news for the customers. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is expected to roll out into the market on 21st of April with a price tag of €800 and €900 respectively.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

comments powered by Disqus


