 
 

IOS 11 Expected To Be Launched Without 32-bit Support

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 11:30am CST

 

iOS 11 expected to be launched without 32-bit support
 

According to a new alert in iOS 10.3 beta version, Apple will be excluding 32-bit app support in iOS 11. This popup alert unanimously becomes a part of all the 32-bit applications. Every time a user downloads and opens this app, the system will invoke the popup that will warn the user that the application will be rendered incompatible in future versions of the iOS firmware.

This is also a wakeup call for developers that they will have to patch all their applications for 64-bit support and only create 64-bit applications in the future. 64-bit architecture was debuted in Apple’s mobile devices in 2013 when iPhone 5S was announced. The new architecture was not just limited to Apple’s engineers.

Third-party software developers were also allowed to create and test their applications in 64-bit architecture. Soon the 64-bit applications were accepted by the App Store for evaluation and after being approved, they were allowed to be released to the costumers. Of course, many of the developers deemed it as a good practice to create 64-bit instance of their application along with 32-bit because not only 64-bit architecture offered more features but it was speculated that 32-bit architecture will be discarded at some point.

That point has arrived and yet several software developers have only-32-bit instances of their applications, which will soon be incompatible. In the start of 2015, Apple made it mandatory for developers to submit 64-bit support with the traditional 32-bit support for all the new applications since then. Halfway through 2015, Apple issued another guideline that all the application updates were to be submitted in both, 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

All these guidelines are issued for the comfort of the developers. These mandatory orders will make sure that by the release of iOS 11, the App Store is filtered from 32-bit applications, making it equally beneficial for the developers and Apple itself. While the popup alert itself acts as an information source for the users that will enlighten the users about the big change about to take place in the architecture of their operating system.

The Author

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

