 
 

KFC Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Is First Every For The Fast Food Chain

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 11:35am CST

 

KFC Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Is First Every for the Fast Food Chain
 

The KFC Super Bowl 2017 ad is titled Colonel vs. Colonel. Rob Riggle versus Billy Zane.

The KFC announced their first-ever in-game Super Bowl advertisement. The 15-second advertisement will air in the fourth quarter of the game. Titled Colonel vs. Colonel, the ad features Kentucky Buckets Coach Colonel Rob Riggle and Georgia Gold Colonel Billy Zane in a faceoff for the spotlight, the first time two KFC Colonels have appeared on screen together.   

In addition to continuing its advertising campaign featuring a rotating cast of actors as Colonel Sanders, KFC continues to add products to its traditional lineup of fried chicken, providing flavorful options for any Super Bowl spread, including new Georgia Gold Honey Mustard BBQ, spicy, smoky, crispy Nashville Hot, as well as perennial favorites Original Recipe, Extra CrispyTM Chicken, Extra CrispyTM Tenders and Hot WingsTM.

Coach Colonel Riggle first appeared in the ad campaign in September when KFC's Colonel Harland Sanders announced the formation of the first professional football team fueled by fried chicken, the Kentucky Buckets.

"KFC is back—back to making chicken the way our founder, Colonel Harland Sanders made it, and back in pop culture—so we're celebrating on the biggest advertising stage of the year: the Super Bowl," said Kevin Hochman, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer. "From Original Recipe and Extra Crispy to new and exciting flavors like Georgia Gold and Nashville Hot—KFC has the perfect variety to wow your big game party guests." 

Watch the short KFC Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe, Extra Crispy, Kentucky Grilled Chicken and Extra Crispy Tenders, Hot Wings, Go Cups, KFC Famous Bowls, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are over 20,000 KFC outlets in more than 125 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. 

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

