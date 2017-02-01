Rachel Bloom Joins "The Flash And Supergirl" Musical Episodes

Rachel Bloom, who you may know from her CW show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is spreading her writing wings and will pen music for the upcoming The Flash-Supergirl crossovers episodes. While she is known for her parodies and comical songs, the Golden Globe winner has quite a knack for songwriting and telling stories through those songs.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Grant Gustin, who stars as the Flash, and Melissa Benoist, who stars as Supergirl, have more than proven their singing abilities when they were both on Glee as Sebastian and Marley. The pair will sing "Super Friend" during the shows' second crossover episode, which sounds like it might be somewhat humorous. Interestingly, another Glee alum, Darren Criss, will be part of the show as well. There hasn't been word on what songs he will sing, but since he is starring as the Music Meister, it is likely that he will get to show off his golden voice.

The combination appealed to Rachel Bloom so much that she approached the president of The CW, where all of the shows air, who then put her into contact with executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg. Once she was able to come up with an idea they all agreed on, she and Robot Chicken's Tom Root got to work on the song.

"I am so excited to contribute more to the upward trend that is musicals in television and film. Music can be one of the most amazing and efficient forms of storytelling and character development," she said in a statement to BuzzFeed. "Also, it was really fun to write a comedy song for two superheroes."

The episode will air March 21 on CW, following the Supergirl crossover episode on March 20.