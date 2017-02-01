 
 

LG G6 Prototype’s Images Leaked

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 11:42am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

LG G6 Prototype’s Images Leaked
LG G6 is anticipated to be announced officially by LG during MWC in Barcelona(to be held on 26th of February). We have seen numerous leaks about the hardware specifications, risky display resolution along with some images of the phone.

It seems like the chains doesn’t stop here. A recent leak via DroidLife included pictures in which the G6 was either under a prototyping process or some form of testing. The device in these pictures have an uncanny resemblance to the LG G6, except from the back.

The back side of the G6 is quite unfinished and it’s covered by what seems to be a plastic cover with gaps where the connections are made. We don’t hope to, nor will we see the G6 in that condition as we know that the G6 will feature a metallic unibody structure, unlike the one we see in these images.

The placement of fingerprint sensor and the dual camera is perfectly similar to the 3D renders and leaked images we have seen till now. The bottom side of the prototype has the Type-C port (as usual) accompanied by speaker outlet holes and a microphone inlet hole. Moreover, the display takes over most of the front side (as we have been expecting and reading in recent rumors).

