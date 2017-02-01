Lego Creates Social Network to Share Creations

One of the best parts about playing with Lego blocks when you were a child was comparing your creations the ones of your friends. Now, the internet is making it even easier to show off what your children make and compare it to what others are making all around the world. There have always been plenty of options for adults (Reddit and Flickr groups), but children haven't really had safe options until now.

Specifically designed for children under the age of 13, Lego Life is a safe social network that helps them interact and engage in all things Lego. In essence, it is a Lego-themed Instagram with very strict commenting rules and all of the ads are for Lego items, nothing else. Users are able to post pictures of their creations, follow users, and comment using special Lego emoji characters. The app will also show off new ways to build with Lego blocks by offering challenges and highlighting new Lego sets.

In addition, Lego Life will also be a great place for Lego to show off its marketing content, including specialty Lego sets. The social media accounts for Lego Characters (like Lego Batman, for example) will also be on the app to comment on creations, according to The Verge.

The service is completely safe, as Lego Life is not allowed to share any personal information. All avatars are customized mini figures and account names are randomized. All images and comments are heavily moderated using an automated filter and a team of actual Lego employees. Meanwhile, comments are preset so that monitoring doesn't take as long.

Lego Life is available now on Android and iOS in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Denmark, Austria, and Switzerland.