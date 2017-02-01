 
 

McLaren Partners With BMW For New Engine Technology

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 12:30pm CST | in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

  • McLaren to Partner up with other companies to Revolutionize Engine Efficiency
 

McLaren wants to have more power from smaller engines

McLaren has gotten a god year in the past. Their sales exceeded their expectations and the company went for a full profit which a great thing to attain. The company’s sales volume was seen to be doubled as they sold 3,285 cars in year 2016 where in the year 2015, they were able to sale 1,654 cars.

Now in order to keep going on with this forward pace in industry, McLaren has decided to take help from other companies too. They will be working alongside BMW group in order to have them as their strategic partners. 

Recently a statement was published by the company on the internet that stated that McLaren is going to develop a new combustion technology. According to McLaren, this technology will helping producing a higher output as per capacity which is not possible in current models of engines.

The company also claimed that the higher output will be achieved by lowering down the amount of CO2 emitted as well. According to McLaren boss, the goal of company is to reduce emission and to introduce the cars which are healthy for environment. We are hoping to see the results of this effort some time in year 2020. 

This McLaren led project in coordination of BMW will be financed by UK Government and will have the back up of Advanced Propulsion Center. This shows the importance of this project. The APC was formed in year 2013 which is a think tank.

APC works in collaboration of the automobile industry and government in order to work on new projects. The company will be taking help from BMW in order to make these new engines which will have a higher output and a low level of emission on the whole. 

