2017 Seat Ibiza Supermini Unveiled

The new 2017 Seat Ibiza has been officially revealed by the company. This new vehicle is going to be the fifth generation vehicle and this is the reason it has gotten a new exterior design and a new interior as well.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

The inside of the car is roomier and its figures are pretty much the ones to compete with Volkswagen Polo, Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Fiesta.

It is being said that it will be proceed somewhere around £13,000 which is supposed to come down or even less to that of Ford Fiesta’s price as well.

Fiesta’s expected price hasn’t been revealed yet but it will be somewhere near the number we just gave you. This means that both of these cars will be rivals in price too. The Fiesta is supposedto arrive in showrooms in start of July this year.

The 2017 Seat Ibiza is very important as Ibiza is regarded as the bestselling car in the range offered by Seat. Thus the success is pretty crucial for this model too.

The car remained on top of sales for the past many years until recently when Leon took its place. The car sold more than 5.4 units worldwide where in UK only, almost 18,000 units are sold per annum.

The new 2017 Seat Ibiza will be sold as a five door vehicle only. The prior model included three doors, and ST estate variants as well. In the past, the three door model of Ibiza accounted for 40 percent sales of the model.

However from a few years, it was seen that the three door model was not able to acquire as much clients as the five door variant, according to AutoCar.

This might be the reason that the new 2017 Seat Ibiza is not offered in three door variant. It will have a 1.5 liter petrol engine with 148bhp. A five speed manual gearbox will be available with a choice of six-speed gearbox too.