 
 

Massive Lava Stream From Hawaii Volcano Flows Into The Pacific Ocean

Posted: Feb 1 2017, 11:16pm CST

 

Massive Lava Stream from Hawaii Volcano Flows into the Pacific Ocean
Credit: National Geographic
 

USGS captures dramatic video of a steady stream of lava pouring from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

A massive, fast-moving stream of lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has been pouring into the Pacific Ocean over the past few days. 

U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory has captured and released dramatic video of 'firehose' of lava falling into the ocean. As the hot lava meets the cold water of the sea, it triggers explosions, sending debris and smoke high into the air.

The lava from Kilauea volcano continues to flow since the lava viewing area on Hawaii collapsed into the ocean on New Year Eve. The place was immediacy closed after the incident and new area for public viewing was created in January. 

Located along the southern shore of the Hawaii, Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. The volcano is estimated to be between 300000 and 600000 years old while it emerged from the sea as an island around 100,000 years ago.

The first major eruption from Kilauea was documented in 1823 and since then the volcano has been erupting on continuous basis. The volcano is made of lava and deposits from explosive eruptions and it has been one of the most studied volcanoes in the world. 

Despite having long eruptive history, most of eruptions from Kilauea volcano are relatively calm, flowing down from the mountaintop and cracks without harming nearby area. 

According to USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the flow is still active and continues to enter the ocean. Though it no poses no threat to the visitors in the park but USGS warns that venturing too close to the lava flow can be extremely dangerous. Besides obvious hazards of walking on unstable surface of ocean entry, the place could expose people to flying debris created by the explosive interaction between lava and water.

