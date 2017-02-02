 
 

Evony Super Bowl Commercial Is One Epic Battle Across Centuries

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 3:11am CST

 

Evony Super Bowl Commercial Is One Epic Battle Across Centuries
Fan Bingbing
 

Watch the Evony Super Bowl 2017 ad online now.

The Evony - The King's Return Super Bowl commercial has been released online. Top Games Inc., maker of the mobile game spent big on its first Super Bowl commercial. The epic commercial shows historic figures George Washington, King Arthur and Empress Wu - 14 centuries on one battlefield.

Watch as these historic heroes rise to power on their respective continents and form an alliance, before launching their attack on the throne. The Evony Super Bowl commercial is starring actors Aaron Eckhart, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Fan Bingbing.

Fans can choose to watch the extended 2 minute version of the Evony commercial or the 40 second official Big Game ad. Both videos are avaiable for your viewing pleasure at the end of this story.

Top Games USA is a publisher and marketer of mobile entertainment apps across Android and iOS located in Menlo Park, California. Established in 2015, its first mobile game Evony: The King’s Return not only ports a beloved pioneering MMORTS to mobile, it breathes new life in a highly successful franchise. Evony - The King's Return is the company's best known mobile game to date. 

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

