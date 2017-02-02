Tide Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Rob Gronkowski

The Tide Super Bowl 2017 commercial shows football player Robert Gronkowski running a cleaner shop. Actor Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent, Arrested Development) walks in with a shirt. Gronk tastes the stain and then "removes" it right on the spot. Watch the funny first part of the Tide Super Bowl 2017 ad released online below.

"Will Jeffrey Tambor's grape jelly stains be removed at Gronk's Cleaners? Tune in to Super Bowl Sunday for a better way," says the brand on the Youtube description of the Tide commercial teaser. Let's see how far Gronk goes to in his new job as cleaner.

Update: Watch the actual Tide Super Bowl commercials starring Bradshaw.

Robert Gronkowski, aka Gronk, is a football tight end for the New England Patriots and he will not only be in the Tide Super bowl ad, but also on the field as the Patriots are one of the Super Bowl teams.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

