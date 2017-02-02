 
 

Tide Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Rob Gronkowski

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 4:31am CST | by , Updated: Feb 6 2017, 6:56am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Tide Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Rob Gronkowski
 

Gronk cleans Jeffrey Tambor's shirt the best way he can.

The Tide Super Bowl 2017 commercial shows football player Robert Gronkowski running a cleaner shop. Actor Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent, Arrested Development) walks in with a shirt. Gronk tastes the stain and then "removes" it right on the spot. Watch the funny first part of the Tide Super Bowl 2017 ad released online below.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

"Will Jeffrey Tambor's grape jelly stains be removed at Gronk's Cleaners? Tune in to Super Bowl Sunday for a better way," says the brand on the Youtube description of the Tide commercial teaser. Let's see how far Gronk goes to in his new job as cleaner.

Update: Watch the actual Tide Super Bowl commercials starring Bradshaw.

Robert Gronkowski, aka Gronk, is a football tight end for the New England Patriots and he will not only be in the Tide Super bowl ad, but also on the field as the Patriots are one of the Super Bowl teams.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

1 hour ago

GoDaddy says it&#039;s Super Bowl commercial was a big win

GoDaddy says it's Super Bowl commercial was a big win

2 hours ago

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

2 hours ago

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

3 hours ago

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

1 hour ago

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

1 hour ago

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

1 hour ago

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

Apple and Facebook among the 97 tech firms opposing immigration plans in Washington state

1 hour ago

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad&#039;s Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

Critically Endangered Nimba Toad's Exceptional Reproductive Biology Explained

2 hours ago

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

A Bus-Sized Asteroid Passed Near Earth

3 hours ago

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

3 hours ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

3 hours ago

Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

Amazon Super Bowl 2017 Ad features Echo and Drone Delivery

4 hours ago

Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

Persil ProClean Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Stars Bill Nye

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition

Watch the Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Online in High Definition




Super Bowl

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

1 hour ago

GoDaddy says it&#039;s Super Bowl commercial was a big win

GoDaddy says it's Super Bowl commercial was a big win

2 hours ago

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

Lexus LC500, Kia Niro, and Alfa Romeo Super Bowl LI commercials drive the most interest

2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

Super Bowl LI Lady Gaga Performance featured Intel Shooting Star Drones

2 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

You Hate Noises of Eating and Chewing due to Overdriven Brain

1 hour ago

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

Kia Super Bowl Commercial with Melissa McCarthy Wins USA Today Admeter 2017 Ranking

1 hour ago

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

Exercise is Not Key to Weight Control

1 hour ago

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

nanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt to Debut in Geneva

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook