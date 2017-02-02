 
 

Your Sleep Habits Are Killing Your Partner

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 9:00am CST

 

Your Sleep Habits Are Killing Your Partner
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Sleep is important, we can all admit that, and most of us don't get enough of it. There is nothing like climbing into bed and getting under the covers. However, when it comes to your partner, are your sleep habits doing damage? 

Poor sleep habits have been linked to disease, addiction, and other habits that can shorten your life.

You may not realize it, but everything you do can impact the amount of sleep and the sleep quality that your partner gets - going to the bathroom, getting in and out of bed, tossing and turning, snoring, talking in your sleep, and even your body temperature. If you (or your partner) wakes up drained, you may have to look at each other.

So how do you fix the negatives without moving to different bedrooms? There are a few different things you can change in your waking life that might impact your sleeping

How to Get Better Sleep

The first thing you can do to get better sleep is to avoid alcohol. While it might make you feel like you are tired and will go to sleep better, the sugars will cause you to wake up earlier. The same goes with the things you eat before you go to bed.

The next is to sleep on your side. Sleeping on your back or stomach can lead to snoring and heavy breathing, as can sleeping on your back. Use positioning aids if you can't achieve this naturally. It will also help your back. Try not to use as many pillows. 

Avoid Separate Bedrooms

Moving to separate bedrooms is a bad solution to possible issues. Not only will it separate you from your loved one, but it can negatively impact your health as well. According to some reports, sending your partner into the living room or spare bedroom can lead to high blood pressure, stroke, heart attacks, and early death. Not only that, but if these problems do arise, you could be sound asleep in the next room, unknowing.

So how can you fix some of the problems?

Consider getting a better mattress that distributes the movement during disturbances. Get a mattress that is bigger or plusher. If you aren't in the market for a new mattress, at least consider getting separate sheets and blankets.

No matter what you do, keep working so that you can stay together so that everyone can be happy.

