Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn to Star Together in Police Brutality Movie

Just fresh off the Hacksaw Ridge success, Mel Gibson has been said to be welcomed back by Hollywood after years of being shunned for his behavior. The actor has been nominated for Best Director for Hacksaw Ridge for the Academy Awards this year as well as the Best Film.

The cast and director seems to have welded together well because one of the stars of the movie, Vince Vaughn who played the scene stealing Sergeant Howell; is now set to star with Mel Gibson on the new police brutality drama, Dragged Across Concrete.

The police based drama will feature Gibson and Vaughn as two police officers who are suspended after their “strong arm” tactics are leaked online, according to Variety.

Both of them face police inquiry and are put through the ringer after which they go down in the criminal world for vengeance. Gibson will play a veteran cop and Vaughn his younger partner.

The movie will be directed by Bone Tomahawk filmmaker S. Craig Zahler. Vaughn will be collaborating with Zahler again since they have already worked together in Zahler’s Brawl in Cell Block 99, a prison drama that also counts Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson in its cast.

Talking about the movie, Zahler said, “‘Dragged Across Concrete is best suited to my goal of making a heartfelt, surprising, sad, funny, shocking, and memorable world with multiple viewpoints.I am absolutely thrilled to have Mel and Vince agree to play the lead roles.”

Kjarval’s Unified Film Fund I is financing.Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarvalis producing along with Zahler’s frequent collaborators, Dallas Sonnier of Cinestate and Assemble Media’s Jack Heller.