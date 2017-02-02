 
 

Where Are The Puppy Bowl Puppies Now?

Where Are The Puppy Bowl Puppies Now?
It happens every year and some people look forward to it more than any other sporting event. Friends and family come together to eat nachos, drink beer, and spend the day yelling at the television in favor of their preferred contenders.

Yes, it is the Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet's annual competition that features shelter puppies from around the country as they try to make touchdowns with stuffed toys.

After all of the celebrating is done and we go back to watching the Halftime show and the actual football game, what happens to the puppies? All of them do get adopted and live happily ever after with deserving families. Still, many people do care about the puppies after the day is over, so the Animal Planet will be airing a special to revisit former puppy players to see how far they've come.

Here are just a few they will cover:

Jake, 2010 Puppy Bowl

Some of the dogs will get their names changed after a show, but Jake, a fan favorite, didn't. His owner, Lauren Chrust, adopted the Chihuahua-pug mix after the show. “People never understand how small he is until they meet him.” Chrust says. Throughout the Puppy Bowl, Jake ran around quite a bit and he's still very active. “I live with it,” she says. “He’ll run around like crazy, but then sleep for four hours.”

Chrust also says Jake is extremely lovable.  “He loves everyone,” she says. “He’s the happiest dog and goes insane over everyone, giving them kisses. Except for big dogs. He doesn’t love those!”

Bubba, 2015 Puppy Bowl

You might remember "Maddux" from the Puppy Bowl. “People always stop and ask me about him because he’s so cute,” says Michelle Maskaly of New York, who officially adopted him and renamed him.

“It was terrible timing. I had just started a new job and had these trips planned, but was just like, ‘Should I take him home?’ And I had to.”

Maddux now works as an official therapy dog, certified to go to hospitals and nursing homes to spread the love. “He’s very clever,” says Maslasky. “But he’s also very calm and chill. He’s dignified!”

Rudy, 2014 Puppy Bowl

Suellen Irwin of Iowa adopted then Kinnick, now Rudy, a month before he was in the Puppy Bowl. 

“People know he’s a Puppy Bowl star, but to us he’s just our dog,” she said.

Still, he had a chewing problem that almost sidelined his cuteness. “He went through about nine pairs of shoes,” Irwin says, with a laugh.

Still, he did get his moment in the sun - he met First Lady Michelle Obama, and the First Daughters Sasha and Malia: “The woman from the adoption agency called us, and said, ‘I didn’t mention this before, but he’s going to the White House to meet the President’s dogs. Is that a problem?’ ”

