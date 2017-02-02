 
 

Star Wars Actor Diego Luna To Play Lead In Scarface Remake

Star Wars Actor Diego Luna to Play Lead in Scarface Remake
Credit: Getty Images
  • Diego Luna Tapped to play Lead in Scarface Remake
 

Diego Luna cast as the lead in the remake of Scarface which was previously played by Al Pacino in 1983

Al Pacino is a phenomenal actor who has some of the most iconic roles during his career. He was a part of a redefinition of Hollywood roles. One of his most iconic roles is Tony Montana in Scarface.

The story of a Cuban refugee Antonio "Tony" Montana played by Al Pacino and takes over the drug cartel in Miami, Florida. His greed leads to him lose everything.

While many believe that it is a movie which cannot be made again, the film is being remade again and some of the fans are rejoicing. The biggest question remained what actor will be playing the role of Tony Montana.

It was recently reported by Variety that the Rogue One star Diego Luna will be playing the iconic role in the remake. Luna will be playing the role of a Mexican immigrant instead in the remake which will be set in Los Angeles.

The character will echo Luna’s own life story very much and hopefully help him to give an amazing performance. Luna has already become a fan favorite following his role in Rogue One against Felicity Jones as Cassian Candor.

The actor was very much active during the promotional tour of the film which enabled the fans to see more of him, hence falling in love with him as well. If it is any more help, the actor is also friends with another fan favorite Gael Garcia Bernal.

The remake’s script is being written by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter and the production team working on the film will also include one of the 1983 original team members, Marty Bregman.

The casting of Diego Luna comes as a welcome news for the Scarface project because the assigned director, Antoine Fuqua was recently reported to have left the project. The movie will now be looking forward to get a new director on the project.

