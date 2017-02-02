Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

Not many people know that Intel processors have been powering the Mac for over ten years. Intel processors have been the only option for Apple’s Mac, that was until Apple had not developed their own ARM processor. Apple Inc has been quite successful in designing top-notch ARM-based chipsets, the one that are now used in iPhone and iPad.

Now, we clearly know that Apple does not have a foundation to build upon if they started making processors for Mac from scratch. It has been reported by Bloomberg that, while being completely impartial, Apple will get its hand dirty into this field. The report also indicates that Apple will look to enhance the Intel processors in its journey to create a new microprocessor for Apple Mac.

In this report, Bloomberg representatives told us that Apple is looking to enhance the efficiency of the chip and use that extra efficient power to expand some of the core features that Mac users enjoy today. An instance of such features is the “Power Nap”. Power Nap of a Mac allows the computer to partially shut down. The Mac will then execute application updates, download email notifications, synchronize data to cloud and update calendar along with other minor functions.

This feature is activated only if the Mac is plugged-in. Bloomberg says that Apple looks to save-up power usage of the processor chip which will open doors to a wide range of enhancements for the Power Nap feature. Though the report suggests that for the time being, Apple will be in business with Intel. But we also know that a major share of investments by Apple Inc has gone to the development of Apple’s own custom line of chips.

Developing their own microprocessor chip would mean that Apple will have the freedom to update Mac on their own instead of relying on Intel to schedule an update. This report from Bloomberg finally explains the T1 chip that was introduced in MacBook Pro last year. T1 chip is the first ARM-based chip inside the Mac that has been designed by Apple itself. For those who don’t know, the T1 is responsible for the touch bar and touch ID sensor’s functionality.

T1 did not have much to do but notice how Mac decided not to let the Intel processor handle the touch bar and touch ID sensor. Could it be that Apple is looking to steal the work away from Intel’s Microprocessor by the help of their own chip? Or could it be that apple will embed microprocessors like T1 and such into the current Intel processor and come-up with an augmented processor chip for the Mac? Nothing is for certain, especially given the silence of Apple regarding this matter.