LG secures trademark rights for G6-related aliases

LG recently applied for trademark rights of aliases “G6 Compact” and “G6 Lite” . Though we did see a “G5 Lite” last time around which was later changed to “G5 SE” but the “G6 Compact” copyright was an unexpected call and is arousing a lot of questions.

LG also secured V34 exclusively for Japan. V34 is allegedly the same model as V20 but only waterproof. Once again, Japan has been supplied with a better model whose worldwide availability is neither confirmed nor expected.

LG was not done at the fore mentioned aliases, it has also filed trademark applications for a vast range of names like G6 Hybrid, G6 Prix, G6 Sense, G6 Forte, G6 Fit and more.

Expert guess that the G6 Hybrid and G6 Forte are highly likely to be another upgraded model for the original G6 while the other seem like the names of upcoming connectable smart gadgets to go along with the G6 smartphone family.