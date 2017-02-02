Tesla Drops the Word Motors From its Name

Tesla has dropped the word Motors from its name. It is said that this step was taken in order to recognize the fact that Tesla is not only an automaker but prepares other things as well.

The company has the opinion that it’s more than a car maker. The company just posted its SEC paperwork early in the morning online. This means that now the owner and CEO Elon Musk will make sure that this firm works in all the desired ways including making electric vehicles.

Tesla Motors has changed its name to Tesla. https://t.co/u2AENjVoxR

— Alistair Charlton (@AlistairJ90) February 1, 2017 >

The purchase of Solar City last year also makes this new name more feasible to choose as it means that the company is the potential energy company as well. It is a car maker and an energy company both.

This kind of step was taken by Apple in year 2007 when they dripped the word Computers from Apple, according to Engadget.

Before year 2007, the company was referred as Apple Computers, but with the launch of iconic iPhone in year 2007 the company dropped the word Computer from it. Now it is famous for its phones, tablets, and even EVs which are being developed these days.

Last year in summers, Elon Musk had announced its grand plans for the transportation business which will be run by Tesla. The documented that was presented along with this announcement said that the company would work in order to merge energy generation and storage business which he was involved in.

Musk wants to build a safe autonomous vehicle that will be fully electric powered. These will be rented out to others too when they will not be in use.

So having all these kind of project and more, its better that Tesla has gotten rid of the word motors from the name.