OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

No matter what they did, engineers at OnePlus and Meizu just couldn’t get their smartphones compete with the other beast droids. Let down by their models, both the companies decided to use an unconventional way of making their smartphone perform better. The smartphones were programmed to deliver top-notch scores when they were tested by the popular benchmark software.

XDA-Developers made this shocking discovery that led to an all-time drop in overall demands for of OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and Meizu Pro 6 models. XDA-Developers explained that the fore mentioned smartphones were rigged to launch into turbo mode to generate satisfactory results. Before and after the test was run, the processors in these models would go back to their original, less-than-average performance state.

Both the companies applied different mechanisms to achieve this boost. OnePlus smartphones have the CPU with an average processing power of 0.31 GHZ for both the cores. As soon as the always-active algorithm detected a benchmark app running, the firmware would crank up the processing powers of the small and big core to 0.98 GHZ and 1.29 GHZ respectively. This cheating algorithm was also fed with the names of all the popular benchmark applications so it could recognize its audience and get ready for the show.

Meizu on the other hand, rigged their smartphones to set off both the cores into max power when a benchmark app would run. Causing the app to generate a healthy result, when in real, those cores usually stay at minimal power. OnePlus immediately issued an statement explaining the matter.

They accepted that a trigger was programmed in the smartphones but they also explained that the trigger is actually created for the processor to run at tweaked performance when an intense application is running(a high-end graphics game for instance). OnePlus have also stated that this tweak will be readily removed from OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphone.