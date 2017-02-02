Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

After Tesla started planning for self-driving cars, many other companies leaped into this domain too. Google was one of the first ones to make sure that they bring their self-driving cars on the roads as well.

However the governmental policies made sure that all the autonomous cars are given the higher kind of safest intelligence until they are brought on the roads.

Google’s autonomous records have been kept under the radar from the long time now.The today the company revealed that they have acquired a great number of miles in the aut9onomous testing and along with that they have deceased the error in the system as well.

The number of times, the human hand had to steer the car manual has decreased a lot as compared to the past. The disengagements of autonomous system in the testing vehicles fall from 0.8 per thousand miles to 0.3 since the year 2015 to 2016.

This is a big news and means that the autonomous system has gotten really intelligent which has made it to be accurate enough for the most of the times.

According to Waymo’s blog post, the disengagements have decreased tremendously as compared to the older times. According to Waymo’s head of self-driving technology Dimitri Dolgove, this number has given a valuable safety experience sharing the roads with passengers and pedestrians.

He also wrote in the blog that for every disengagement, they plan a number of other similar scenarios to make the system prepare for these kind of events in the future.

This will help the vehicles to be more in control by taking in consideration the, speed, simulation and road condition too.

Thus, this report clearly indicates that autonomous systems are getting better and better day by day and soon we will see them on roads too.