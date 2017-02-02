Atlanta Falcons Will Win Super Bowl 51 by Defeating New England Patriots

According to a new prediction, Atlanta falcons will defeat New England in super bowl 51. University of Pittsburgh researcher, Konstantinos Pelechrinis, who leads Pitt's School of Information Sciences' Network Data Science Lab, predicted this that based his claim on NFL’s 7 years data.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

NFL executives and coaches follow analytics to improve their information about the game to be superior to their opponents. Similar reason seems behind the prediction, said Konstantinos Pelechrinis, an associate professor in Pitt's school of information sciences.

The study published in PLOS journal included games from 2009 to 2015. Pelechrinis deeply analyzed the data and found important factors involved in the game, including penalty yardage, and turnover differential among others that’s related to winning prediction. The data showed that with one fewer turnover than the opposition caused an increase of 20 percent in winning.

The researcher studied a probability model to develop FPM football prediction match system to compare the teams. He compared patriots and falcons according to the factors during the season of 2016.

After going through 10,000 simulations, Pelechrinis made a conclusion that Atlanta falcons will win the Super Bowl 51 and chances are 54 percent. Both teams are strong these days, but Pelechrinisis confident that Falcons will win the first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Pelechrinis’s model was 90 percent correct, and according to him the system is very accurate in predicting NFL games with 63 percent accuracy. The study also discovered the strategic on field decision making.

It showed that most coaches are conservative in certain conditions, like a fourth-down conversions and point-after-touchdown that decreases the winning probability of the team.

Pelechrinis is also a team leader of Pitt’s School of Information Sciences’ network data lab. He also said that I don’t always make prediction using touchdown factor.

He mostly considers the circumstances going inside the game. Like, if the team is down by one point with less than two minutes in the game, then situation will change.

Evangelos Papalexakis, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Riverside also helped Pelechrinis in making this prediction

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.