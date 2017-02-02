 
 

Mercedes-AMG E63 And E63 S Estate Models Revealed

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 11:43am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

  • Mercedes Revealed the Mercedes-AMG E63 4MATIC+ Estate and E63 S 4MATIC+ Estate
 

Both the variants introduced will be a perfect example of dynamic design and superior intelligence. The world premiere of the two performance estate models will be held at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017.

Mercedes just revealed its two new vehicles today. The Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+ Estate and Mercedes-AMG E S 63 4MATIC + Estate are totally something to look forward too.

The company is claiming that these vehicles come with a hallmark quality of driving performance that utilizes the highest artificial intelligence technology that can be offered in a luxury car.

These car will possess the highest intelligence in the E-Class line up. The Salon version of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC will have a 4.0 liter V8 Bi-turbo engine. It will have the ability to produce an output of 450kW which is equal to 612bhp.

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC will be offered in all wheel drive option that will have the ability to provide the driver with an outstanding dynamics for driving.

The car will have the ability to go from 0-100km/h in mere 3.5 seconds which actually is a new record of the E-Class and haven’t been achieved by any other car in line up.

The engine has been made more powerful as well. The efficiency is also increased by the inclusion of cylinder deactivation system that will be provided in the car as a standard. The new Estate is offered in 9 speed sports transmission which will be combined with a wet clutch as well.

The exterior of the cars has been designed by taking a lot of things in consideration. The design is sporty yet elegant which speaks about the iconic Mercedes brand.

The bonnet of the car is inset between the wings and its bumper is shaped like a coupe. The front is wide and have a large front splitter too. The aerodynamics have been improved to improve the speed and handling too.

"The new AMG E 63 Estate combines our brand's hallmark driving dynamics with high everyday practicality. It is not for nothing that the model has been a permanent fixture in the AMG portfolio for 40 years. The powerful engine and the intelligent all-wheel drive underpin our claim to always be at the forefront of development when it comes to performance," states Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The world premiere of the two performance estate models will be at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017. Sales release is in April 2017, with the market launch scheduled to start in June 2017.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

